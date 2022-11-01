Versatile Andy Lyons delighted to be taking on new challenge after securing Blackpool switch 

The words of Alan Hansen resonate when the contribution of Andy Lyons to Shamrock Rovers’ title win is gauged.

“Denis Irwin at right-back and Denis Irwin at left-back,” was the Liverpool legend’s choices in the Premier League team of the decade.

Lyons has far to travel for comparisons with his compatriot Irwin to stick but he’s followed a similar journey from one side to the other across the backline.

Stephen Bradley snapped up Lyons for the reputation he sculpted as a marauding right-back with Bohemians.

Rovers were even victims of his repertoire in last year’s FAI Cup, as the Gypsy surged from deep to sink a solo effort and kill off their double ambitions.

Once Lyons agreed to jump ship to their deadly rivals, Stephen Bradley had to find a spot in his three-in-a-row seeking side.

Well stocked with Seán Gannon and Ronan Finn on the right side, the sparsity of options for the opposite flank offered the 22-year-old wing-back his preference with a difference.

He’s fitted seamlessly into the post, racking up an incredible haul of nine goals and nine assists – the latest teeing up Rory Gaffney to down Derry City in Sunday’s trophy-lifting showpiece before 7,500 fans.

It was his official swansong at Tallaght, for Thursday’s Conference League trip to Djurgårdens and Sunday’s league finale at UCD on Saturday are his final matches in the Hoops jersey.

Blackpool, after a couple of failed bids, finally agreed a €350,000 fee with Rovers to bring the Ireland U21 defender to the Championship in January.

Mike Appleton is eager to have his new recruit on the training pitch well in advance of that transfer window opening but Lyons will clear the head, plus refresh his body, before venturing into his first cross-channel abroad.

Proving his flexibility this term, while claiming his first league medal, will prepare Lyons for what awaits him on the higher stage.

“Versatility is massive in the game nowadays so once I’m on the pitch I’m happy to play anywhere,” he said about broadening his appeal to management.

“Blackpool predominantly play four at the back but the Championship is a bit mad.

“Teams tend to switch from three at the back to four during games. It just depends on the match.”

It was at Blackpool where one of the most famous League of Ireland exports – also a full/wing back – cut his teeth before thriving for club and country.

Séamus Coleman credits his loan stint at Bloomfield Road for the strides he subsequently made at Everton, a portent for Lyons to replicate.

His Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is predicting Ireland honours to ensue but the player is just glad to finally get his move.

“I was too determined to get over straight away a few years ago, not looking at the bigger picture” he reflects.

“Even this year, signing a two-year contract was big for me to concentrate just on club football. The aim coming to Rovers was to push on with my career. Bohs gave me that foundation, Rovers brought it onto the next level and this is the new challenge I’ve wanted.”

His likeness to fellow both-footed full-back Irwin guarantees him a fighting chance of succeeding too.