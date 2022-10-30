Shels show flare for spectacular but aim to keep powder dry for double party

The overzealous celebrations that Amanda Budden feels cost Shelbourne a double last year won’t feature in the run-up to Sunday’s Women’s FAI Cup final.

Saturday night at a rocking Ferrycarrig Park was the scene for the Reds retaining their crown but these were different circumstances from 12 months ago.

Even the Shels players were surprised about that coronation, prompted by Peamount United stumbling at the finish line of their three-in-row quest.

There was still potential for replica drama in the 2022 season concluding series but this time their destiny was within their control. Only dropping points at Wexford Youths could facilitate their opponents or Athlone Town usurping them but they didn’t even drop a goal.

Four unanswered strikes before almost 1,000 fans in the south-east delivered a fitting end to a season of dominance for Noel King’s side.

Jessie Stapleton opened the scoring during first-half stoppage time in what is likely to be her final league game.

The midfielder turns 18 in February and a cluster of clubs, prominently Manchester City and West Ham United, want her kicking off next season in the English Women’s Super League.

Alex Kavanagh had set up that opener and headed in the second on the hour, laying the groundwork for two more through attackers Megan Smyth-Lynch and Abbie Larkin.

“It never happens but, with 10 minutes left, we were trying to get four substitutes on to enjoy the occasion,” admitted King. “We’re in Wexford’s home ground and they’d be champions if they won too. Of course, we expected them to be more competitive but the first goal was crucial.”

Shels can augment their accomplishment by claiming a first Reds double since 2018. Athlone Town, whose 2-1 win at Bohemians on Saturday leapfrogged them into runners-up ahead of Wexford, stand in Shels way at Tallaght Stadium (3pm).

Budden, the best goalkeeper in the league again with 14 clean sheets, has the pain of last year’s final defeat to Wexford as motivation to avoid a repeat.

“After winning the league completely unexpectedly last year, we went a bit mad so we weren't 100% for the final,” admitted the Cork native, reunited with former underage international manager King at Shels for the start of last season. “We learnt our lesson. It’s about learning from those mistakes and we’ll be ready to go.”

Budden was part of Cork City’s squad that lifted the FAI Cup in 2017 but after sampling the Champions League in the summer her next mission of achieving a double is within her grasp. For the second season running, she’s finished the league campaign with the most clean sheets, 14.

Their defensive record of conceding just 14 goals in 27 matches – in a season Budden missed just one match – justifies their favourites tag for the Blue Riband.

“This is the big one,” asserted the 28-year-old. “Most of the girls on the team haven’t won the double. It’s what you dream of. It has really worked out well for me since joining Shels. I was down in Galway two years and this move and an opening at work with Richmond Marketing came up.

“We’re meant to be moving into semi-professional next season, which is the way to go. The sooner that happens, the league will improve.”

That’s part of a broader discussion and won’t be straightforward. Upgrading into that space as double-winner is the motivation and being able to spring a World Cup winner in Heather O’Reilly off the bench, like they did on Saturday, highlights their depth.

“I wanted to come back and help the team, even one percent,” O'Reilly said, after returning from America for the run-in. “I wouldn’t have believed a year ago I’d be here. I wanted to achieve something here by playing Champions League football and a double would be unbelievable.”