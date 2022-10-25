Bobby Madley to make Premier League return this weekend after 2018 sacking

Bobby Madley - who was sacked as a Premier League official in 2018 - is due to resume his job as a top-flight referee this weekend.

Madley will referee the Premier League clash between Brentford and Wolves at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The 37-year-old was sacked four years ago - having officiated 91 matches since 2013 - after a video emerged of him appearing to mock a disabled person.

In 2019, Madley spoke on the impact the situation has had on his career.

The dismissal "destroyed my career, my reputation and caused immeasurable damage to my family life”.

In 2020, upon returning to the English football pyramid having spent some time refereeing in Norway, he spoke of his delight at making a comeback in his own country.

"Eighteen months ago I lost my dream job as a professional football referee due my own regrettable, naive and stupid actions.

"I am delighted, however, that I have been given the opportunity to return to referee in the professional game in England."

"I am not proud of my actions in 2018 and I have learned from this and feel I am a better and stronger person for it.

"PGMOL dealt with what they considered a discriminatory act in the strongest way. There can be no criticism for that and I have never sought to do anything other than respect the decision and to learn from it as a person," Madley continued.

"I can only thank them for having the ability to forgive, recognise that one naive moment does not define a person and offer me a second chance to do what I love to do."

After his reinstatement into English football, Madley has worked his way up on the back of consistent performances in the lower tiers and that has culminated in his return this weekend.