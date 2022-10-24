Derry's stalemate with Sligo hands Shamrock Rovers the title

Sligo Rovers 0 Derry City 0

Shamrock Rovers are League of Ireland champions for the twentieth time after Derry City failed to beat Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Rovers’ veteran goalkeeper and former Hoops net minder Richard Brush pulled off a number of impressive stops throughout this game, while the home side did produce plenty of chances and could have claimed a dramatic late victory only for Max Mata to screw his volley wide of the target in added time at the death.

The stalemate means Derry cannot catch the Tallaght men who pick up their third championship in a row.

Bruised by last week’s damaging draw with Shelbourne, Ruaidhri Higgins made five changes from that game, with Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson, Sadio Diallo, Ryan Graydon and Cian Kavanagh all returning.

Sligo, for their part are left with little to play for bar consolidating fifth spot and they made just the one change from their breathless six goal thriller at Casey’s Field on Friday last. Shane Blaney replacing Colm Horgan at the heart of the defence.

Returning to the scene of their last domestic defeat in late May, the visitors started well but were gradually pegged back.

Joe Thomson almost caught Brush out five minutes in, but fired wide from 30 yards out. While City went route one 15 minutes later when Thomson got on the end of Maher’s punt forward, sending Ryan Graydon through. The ex-Longford man firing straight at Brush however.

The Candystripes, chasing that first title in 25 years, hit a rough period in this game in which they had Maher to thank for keeping the score level on multiple occasions.

The Irish under 21 international kept out Adam McDonnell’s powerful free-kick on 28 minutes. While the same man denied Aidan Keena from point blank range seconds later.

Maher denied Keena again three minutes later when the league’s top scorer was allowed space to shoot from 20 yards.

The Candystripes finished the half on the front foot. Brush needing to back-peddle to keep hold of Cameron Dummigan’s looping header six minutes from the break. While the much-travelled goalkeeper pushed away Cian Kavanagh’s effort from the angle before the interval.

Kavanagh was guilty of passing up the game’s best opportunity ten minutes after the re-start. The 26-year-old somehow blasting wide from five yards out after another Will Patching set piece worried the Sligo rearguard.

Brush swept into action again on 65 when he scrambled across his goal to get a touch on substitute Jamie McGonigle’s glancing header. While a Derry man did just enough to divert Mata’s goalward header away from danger moments later. With little to lose, the FAI Cup finalists introduced Patrick McEleney, Jordan McEneff and Danny Lafferty with eight minutes to go.

But the move did not pay off and it was the hosts who almost stole the show in the second minute of added time. Mata’s volley creeping narrowly wide of Maher’s far post.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 78), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell, Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 72); Frank Liivak (Max Mata 57), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan HT); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce (Jordan McEneff 82), Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 82); Sadio Diallo, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Jamie McGonigle 63); Ryan Graydon, Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 82); Cian Kavanagh (Michael Duffy 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle.