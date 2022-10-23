Gunners not tired, says Arteta, but stubborn Saints halt charge

Premier League: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

MIKEL ARTÉTA refuted suggestions his side looked weary after they were held to a draw for the first time in almost a year as their lead over Manchester City at the top of the early Premier League table was cut to two points.

Southampton were good value for a point that looked beyond them when they fell behind to an 11th-minute Granit Xhaka goal, at a time they were being played off the pitch.

Their fans then celebrated the final whistle like a victory after Stuart Armstrong's 65th-minute equaliser condemned Arsenal to their first draw since January. A point might not be bad in the grand scheme but it was unexpected considering Arsenal’s run of eight straight wins prior to this.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl declared it “a huge result against a very good side' while Arsenal manager Arteta offered “no complaints' and did not agree with regular watchers of his side that they looked jaded after another three-match week with the same core of players.

The Spaniard said: “I think the team looked really fresh at the start. I put it more down to the way we played. We should have played better in the second half."

Nothing other than an Arsenal win seemed on the cards when Gabriel Jesus so nearly scored inside the opening minute.

The Brazil striker, who started the season in such strong goalscoring form, has now failed to net in five matches. Arteta added: “I’m sure today he will be disappointed knowing Gabi. He’s having the chances and he’s always there. It’s a shame he couldn’t put them away.”

There were further chances for Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka before Xhaka ghosted onto a low Ben White cross and crunched a perfectly timed half volley, with his supposedly weaker right foot, which rocketed past an already well-exercised Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu.

The former Shamrock Rovers NO.1 earned his keep in the first half alone, just by managing to prevent Arteta's strike force from putting the match beyond Southampton's reach.

Arsenal, with Jesus almost unplayable but again lacking a telling finish, clearly felt they should have buried the match inside the opening 20 minutes too, with Xhaka leading a strong penalty appeal for a foul on his Brazilian team-mate.

Robert Jones was so unimpressed with Arsenal's attempts to get a whistle out of him, he booked Bukayo Saka for simulation after he appeared to stick a trailing foot on Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to initiate the contact.

Replays showed it to be one of those decisions that more often than not ends in a penalty so a yellow card appeared harsh. Jones also cautioned Southampton sub Theo Walcott for diving late on to balance things out.

Hasenhuttl's side grew into the match and finished the first half and started the second half by having much more of a say in the flow of things.

Arsenal still had their moments and Odegaard set Jesus clear but a brilliant run and saving intervention by Mohammed Elyounoussi averted the clear goal threat.

Southampton and their supporters sensed an opportunity, however, and Adam Armstrong was allowed into particularly dangerous positions on occasion between various combinations of Arsenal defenders, but it was his namesake Stuart who ultimately found the back of the net.

The Gunners were misfiring and looked a touch leggy after another three-match week. So, it was no great surprise when their lead was cancelled out.

A brilliant dummy by Joe Aribo opened up the Arsenal defence and Elyounoussi played the telling pass though for Stuart Armstrong to run onto and stroke beyond keeper Aaron Ramsdale's reach.

Hasenhuttl reflected: “It was tough for us coming into the match without a recognised right back and we struggled to cope in the first half. Arsenal have so many good players. It meant we had to switch to Plan B for the second half and it worked.

“We played better football and scored a great goal. We sensed we had them on the ropes at the end after they had 24 hours less than us to prepare after the midweek games.”

Arteta desperately tried to inject some vigour into his side from the substitute's bench as his players did look leggy, despite his protestations. It appeared to have worked when Odegaard hit the back of the net from a Kieran Tierney cross, but the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play in the build-up.

Arsenal looked spent and will now have to rest well ahead of a trip to Holland and PSV Eindhoven this week, before they host Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“The reason it is hard to win at Southampton? It is hard to win anywhere away from home in the Premier League. I have no complaints with how we played today.”

SOUTHAMPTON: Bazunu 7, Lyanco 7, Caleta-Car 6, Salisu 6, Perraud 6, Elyounoussi 7, Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Aribo 7 (Adams 73), S Armstrong 6 (Edozie80), A Armstrong 6 (Walcott 73).

Subs: McCarthy, Mara, Djenepo, Larios, Finnigan, Payne.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6 (Tierney 71), Saliba 6, Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7, Partey 6, Xhaka 7, Saka 6, Odegaard 6 (Vieira 83), Martinelli 6 (Nketiah 71), Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Holding, Soares, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos

Ref: Robert Jones 4