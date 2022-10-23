'It is a massive, massive blow' - Klopp laments misfiring Liverpool display at City Ground

It was little wonder that Jurgen Klopp could barely contain his frustration after a defeat that put another big dent into Liverpool's hopes of resurrecting their Premier League title hopes.

Despite a below-par display, not helped by an enforced late change to his line-up and other injuries, Klopp knew his team could have won quite comfortably at the City Ground and maintained their recent momentum.

There can't have been too many games in his seven-year spell as Anfield manager when he has witnessed so many missed clear-cut chances.

Virgil Van Dijk, in particular, will have recurring nightmares about the hat-trick of opportunities he squandered but the big defender was not the only culprit.

The normally reliable Mo Salah completely missed his kick from one clear chance, Roberto Firmino squandered a header that he would normally put away and substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold also saw a late headed effort saved by the inspired Dean Henderson, who strengthened his case to be installed as Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper when his season-long loan spell at the City Ground ends.

An exasperated Klopp shook his head in disbelief as he said: "I feel as low as it is possible to feel. It is a massive, massive blow. I have no idea how we lost this game to be honest. Not that we played exceptionally well, just that we had four or five 'no brainer' chances from set-pieces that we should have finished off.

"We could not have put the crosses in better, we could not have moved [in the penalty area] better and if you are left with one player completely free in the box then that is the perfect set-piece. Who can we blame for not finishing the situations off? There are not a lot of people out there, it's just us and that's why you have to feel it.

“The goal we conceded was giving the ball away in a situation which should not happen, then our defending from the set piece was sloppy and they finished it off. But we should have put the game to bed by then.”

The day had started badly for Liverpool when Thiago Alcantara was ruled out after he woke up with a painful ear infection that required a hospital visit and an early trip home for the influential midfielder.

Another setback was that Darwin Nunez, who was beginning his feet with three goals in his previous four games, was not risked after picking up a slight muscle injury during the midweek win over West Ham.

With two other strikers Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz both out of action with long-term injuries, it left Liverpool short of options up front on a day when Salah and Firmino left their shooting boots at home.

Liverpool though should have been two or three-up before Forest took the lead with Firmino, Van Dijk and Salah the guilty parties.

They were made to pay dearly for their profligacy when one of their former youth players Taiwo Awoniyi struck the decisive goal after 55 minutes. Again Liverpool had only themselves to blame with Joe Gomez giving away an unnecessary free-kick which they then defended badly.

Nunez should be back for the trip to Amsterdam, and possibly Thiago, as the Champions League gains even greater importance to Liverpool's hopes of silverware this season, given their domestic inconsistency and the form of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Henderson 8; Aurier 5, Cook 7, McKenna 7, Williams 8 (Lodi 72, 5); Yates 7, Freuler 7, Kouyate 9 (Mangala 80, 5); Gibbs-White 7, Awoniyi 7 (Worrall 63, 6), Lingard 7 (Johnson 63, 5).

Unused subs: Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Dennis, Boly, Renan.

Goal: Awoniyi 55.

Liverpool (4-4-2): Alisson 8; Milner 7 (Alexander-Arnold 62, 5), Gomez 5, Van Dijk 5, Robertson 5; Elliott 6, Fabinho 5, Jones 5, Carvalho 5 (Henderson 62, 5); Salah 5, Firmino 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 76, 4) Unused subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6.