Ten Hag runs the risk and reward rollercoaster of his Ronaldo stance 

CONFRONTED by a barrage of questions at his pre-match press conference about his decision to discipline Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag made it clear his priority maintain the standards and culture with his squad.

And 24 hours later, Ten Hag’s Manchester United side demonstrated the risk and reward of the manager’s stance.

Graham Potter, the Chelsea head coach, was among those rival managers to commend the Dutchman’s reaction to Ronaldo’s refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week, pointing out that it was brave of Ten Hag to stick to his broader principles to the possible detriment of more immediate need.

Already missing the injured Anthony Martial, Ronaldo’s absence meant United headed to Stamford Bridge with Marcus Rashford as their sole central striking option. And as much as Rashford has shown signs of returning to his better form following a dismal time last season, his performance underlined his continuing limitations in front of goal.

Had the England forward shown more conviction in the first half, United would have been in control of a game they had dominated for long periods before the break.

It seems evident Rashford would prefer to be playing off the left, giving him the opportunity to find space to run into out wide or cut inside in search of a shooting opportunity. The forward’s body language suggests he does not particularly enjoy the more intense dual with a rival centre-back that some centre forward’s thrive on.

There were few signs of Rashford pressing and harrying the Chelsea defenders, injecting a note of discomfort that might trigger a mistake. None of that would matter had the United man made more of the chances that came his way. But when he did get a clear sight of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal, he was unable to find the finish to beat the Chelsea keeper.

Sent clear inside the penalty area by Bruno Fernandes’s excellent pass, Rashford wasn’t helped by a heavy first touch and followed that with an attempted chip that the keeper smothered.

Later in the half he found space near half way as United countered quickly following a Chelsea attack. Confronted by the 38-year-old Brazilian, Rashford opted against using his speed and allowed himself to be pushed wide before delivering a powerful shot that Kepa pushed to safety.

It always felt as though those misses might prove costly with Chelsea always likely to rally after such a poor first half display. And so it proved, although Rashford had been replaced by Anthony Elanga eight minutes before Jorginho put Chelsea ahead with an 87th minute penalty.

Defeat, however, would have been harsh on Ten Hag’s side who had shown the commitment and determination that has increasingly been a feature of their play under the former Ajax manager.

If Ten Hag wanted evidence of the culture and spirit he is trying to generate at Old Trafford, it was there in the way his side set about the game and then refused to give up their search for an equaliser.

It was fitting it was Casemiro who headed the added time equaliser. The arrival of the 30-year-old midfielder at Old Trafford following a £70 million transfer from Real Madrid raised eyebrows and prompted suggestions United had once again paid over the odds for a player who potentially would soon be past their best.

The Brazilian has answered those concerns impressively and his tenacious display in front of the back-four went a long way towards preventing Chelsea hitting their stride.

Behind him Lisandro Martinez, another summer recruit, also epitomised United’s committed approach, not least when his brave header set up the move that led to one of Rashford’s opportunities.

The two South Americans were not alone in demonstrating what's required. Little wonder Ten Hag is determined to preserve standards within his squad.