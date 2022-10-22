Excited Pauw insists Ireland can 'steal points' after daunting World Cup draw

Girls in Green are paired with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria in a very tough Group B with travel also a concern
TOUGH LUCK OF THE DRAW: Ireland get drawn in Group B at the ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Alan Lee

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 12:16
John Fallon

Vera Pauw insists Ireland are capable of ‘stealing points’ in their Women’s World Cup Group B but has dismissed the prospect of topping the table.

Co-hosts Australia at a sold-out Allianz Arena in Sydney on the opening day, July 20, is first up for Ireland before they meet Olympic champions Canada six days later on the other side of the country. A date with Nigeria, the most daunting option from Pot 4, completes the series on July 31.

Pauw, who managed her native Netherlands at the 2009 Euros and South Africa during the 2016 Rio Olympics, feels the degree of travelling is unfair on her side.

After their opener, Ireland must trek across time zones to the opposite side of the continent, Perth, before concluding in Brisbane.

"We are the only group that has to travel a lot, so it is unfair,” said Ireland boss Pauw from Auckland, once the draw for Ireland’s first major tournament was completed. “Fifa haven’t done that deliberately. They told us at a meeting this morning that we’ll have an extra day to clear the hotel and it’s something we must face.

“There will first be a three-hours (time) difference, then two hours' time difference back, so we need to see if we can create a home base for our hotel and travel from that to the venue. Or we don’t take a base and travel from venue to venue."

Facing the Matildas on a sold-out opening night in Sydney is a particularly exciting prospect.

“How good is it that you can play the opening game against the host nation in a full stadium, in a country where half of the country has Irish backgrounds, more maybe?" smiled Pauw. "Other people are now fighting at home because of the dilemma whether they will support Australia or Ireland? Even if they support Australia, they will be a little bit in their heart for us.

“It’s really the most exciting draw that you could get. On the other hand, we also have the Olympic champions in our group, Canada, and the best team from Pot 4, Nigeria.

“They should have been higher-ranked but they don’t get the (ranking) points because they don’t play higher-ranked teams.

“Everybody can steal points from each other. We don’t fear anyone. We will be well prepared and we’ll have our game plan ready. Then, off we go I would say.” 

Pauw, along with her logistics team from the FAI, intends networking on the ground to nail down their schedule of friendlies ahead of the summer extravaganza.

Ireland reached their first-ever major tournament by finishing second in Group A of the European section, behind Sweden and ahead of Finland, before Amber Barrett’s solitary goal sealed a momentous 1-0 playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park last week.

The Irish were among the third pot of nations for the 32-nation showpiece, ranked 24 in Fifa’s standings, and Canada, placed seventh, were the highest-ranked of the second pot nations.

Australia are 13th while Nigeria, at 45, were the highest available nation in Pot 4. The African powerhouses, managed by American Randy Waldrum, reached the last-16 of the 2019 World Cup in France.

Advancing from the pool as one of the top two finishers into the last-16 will be difficult but Ireland’s recent history against the Aussies is encouraging, as they prevailed 3-2 in a friendly played at Tallaght last September. The co-hosts, along with New Zealand, didn’t have to qualify.

Their star player, recent Manchester City recruit Mary Fowler, was eligible for Ireland through her Dublin-born Dad Kevin but despite talks with the FAI, chose to stick with her homeland. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is another world-class attacking threat.

The 42,000-seater Sydney Football Stadium, which cost $828m to rebuild, last month played host to its first football since reopening, ironically a women’s friendly between Australia and Canada, which ended with a 2-1 win over the visitors.

It’s the dream draw from a fans’ perspective, for the large Irish community in Australia, coupled with the availability of flights, should ensure huge support Down Under for the Girls in Green. Defender Louise Quinn estimates Ireland will have the largest backing at the tournament, outside of the joint hosts.

“We are a team that is realistic and that is why we have gone so far,” Pauw asserted about tempering expectations of storming into the last 16.

“It is a very tough group and teams can steal points from others. We can do that, Nigeria can do that. Canada and Australia can lose points against us so you don’t know where it ends but we have to be realistic.” 

New Zealand will welcome Norway for the opening fixture of the tournament at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 – followed by Ireland’s major tournament debut. The final is scheduled for exactly a month after, August 20, at the same Sydney venue where Ireland will kick off their adventure on the opening day.

Ireland’s Group B games (kick-off times TBC):

Thursday, July 20: v Australia, Sydney.

Wednesday, July 26: v Canada, Perth.

Monday, July 31: v Nigeria, Brisbane.

2023 Women’s World Cup group draw

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland 

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Canada, Nigeria 

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Japan, Zambia.

Group D: England, Denmark, China, playoff winner B.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, playoff winner A.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, playoff winner C.

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco.

