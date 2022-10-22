Ireland drawn with co-hosts Australia and Olympic gold medalists Canada in Women’s World Cup

Ireland’s maiden Women’s World Cup odyssey will entail facing co-hosts Australia, along with Olympic gold medalists Canada and Nigeria.

The schedule sees Ireland involved in the opening day, July 20, against the Matildas at Moore Park, Sydney before moving to Perth on July 26 for the meeting with the Canadians at the Rectangular Stadium. Ireland will complete their group on July 31 at Lang Park, Brisbane against fourth seeds Nigeria.

The Irish were among the third pot of nations for the 32-nation showpiece, ranked 24 in Fifa’s standings, and Canada, placed seventh, were the highest ranked of the second pot nations. Australia are 13th while Nigeria, at 45, were the highest available nation in Pot 4.

22 October 2022; Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw during the draw for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup 2023 Draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / FIFA via Sportsfile

Advancing from the pool as one of the top two finishers into the last-16 will be difficult but Ireland’s recent history against the Aussies is encouraging, as they prevailed 3-2 in a friendly played at Tallaght last September. The co-hosts, along with New Zealand, didn’t have to qualify.

Their star player, recent Manchester City recruit Mary Fowler, was eligible for Ireland through her Dublin-born Dad Kevin but despite talks with the FAI, chose to stick with her homeland.

It’s the dream draw from a fans’ perspective, for the large Irish community in Australia, coupled with the availability of flights, should ensure huge support for the Girls in Green. Defender Louise Quinn estimates Ireland will have the largest backing, outside of the joint hosts.

22 October 2022; Draw Assistant Julie Dolan draws out Republic of Ireland during the draw for the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup 2023 Draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / FIFA via Sportsfile

Ireland reached their first-ever major tournament by finishing second in Group A of the European section, behind Sweden and ahead of Finland, before Amber Barrett’s solitary goal sealed a momentous 1-0 playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park last week.

Manager Vera Pauw was at draw, held in the Aotea Centre in Auckland, accompanied by the FAI’s President Gerry McAnaney and International Operations Director Barry Gleeson.

After 50 minutes of the traditional pomp and pageantry associated with such ceremonies, Ireland discovered their opposition for the showpiece. Julie Dolan, former captain of a Matildas side that only began in 1979, drew out the teams from Pot 3.

Co-hosts New Zealand will welcome Norway for the opening fixture of the tournament at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 – followed by Ireland’s major tournament debut.

The final is scheduled for exactly a month later, August 20, in Sydney.

2023 Women’s World Cup group draw:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Canada, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Japan, Zambia.

Group D: England, Denmark, China, playoff winner B.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, playoff winner A.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, playoff winner C.

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco.