The club have had a terrible start to the season. 
Aston Villa sack Steven Gerard after Fulham defeat

END OF THE LINE: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after defeat at Fulham. John Walton/PA Wire.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 23:04

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard.

Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

The club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

Now though the former Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work, less than two hours after a chastening loss at Craven Cottage.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect," read a Villa statement.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

