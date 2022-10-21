Colin Healy: Premier planning on hold until contract agreed

Colin Healy insists planning for Cork City’s Premier Division return is on hold till his own contract standoff is resolved.

The City manager’s contract expires after Friday’s concluding First Division fixture against Bray Wanderers – expected to attract over 6,000 to Turners Cross – but the delay in penning his extension has stalled his shopping.

All of City’s title-winning squad have been individually informed whether they’re required for the first top-flight season since 2021.

Uncertainty exists beyond that, especially the duration of contracts and whether the cycle of 12-month deals is binned.

“All I can talk about at the moment is myself and the need to get my contract sorted,” said the former Ireland midfielder about planning for the 2023 season kicking off in February.

“I’d love to talk about next season, and whether we’ll be giving longer contracts, but can’t when I mightn’t be here myself.

“I want to be here but I’ve to speak with the board next week.

“Last year, we weren’t in a good position financially when the budget wasn’t what we wanted.

“It’s better this year but we’ve to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves because we’ve seen what can happen.

“It’s great that the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City can give players two or three-year contracts but we’re not there yet. All I can say is that we’re going in the right direction because the club is getting stronger.”

Cian Bargary is Healy’s only injury doubt for Friday’s trophy-lifting finale.

A much-changed side were shocked 3-2 last Friday at strugglers Athlone Town, the first match since their status of champions was confirmed seven days earlier.

Bargary’s rib injury will be assessed prior to kick-off but Healy intends reverting to type, fully determined to wrap up the campaign on a high.

Everton-bound David Harrington is the only confirmed absentee, as the goalkeeper recovers from a shoulder injury which curbed his stellar season.

“It will be a special occasion,” beamed the former Celtic and Sunderland midfielder. “It’s been a difficult but enjoyable year. Players bonded into a squad during the season and we’ve the best team in the division. This is a tough division to get out of it.”

Elsewhere in the division, the runner-up spot will be settled. A draw at home to Athlone will keep Waterford’s grip on second unless Galway beat Longford Town by an eight-goal margin. Longford Town and Treaty United are confirmed as fourth and fifth placed teams, just awaiting the order above them to discover who they each face in the playoffs.

In the Premier Division, both title contenders are in action. Shamrock Rovers, six points ahead at the summit with a game more played than Derry City, host a St Patrick’s Athletic side capable of beating any team on their day. Derry’s meeting with Shelbourne is an early dress rehearsal for their FAI Cup final clash on November 13.

“We know that there are only a few games left in the season,” said Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, confident goalkeeper Alan Mannus will return from the knee injury which forced him off in Sunday’s draw at Drogheda United.

“St Pats are playing very well, they have some good players and they will be coming to Tallaght to win the game. We know that we have to be at our very best.” At the other end, Finn Harp and UCD are deadlocked on 19 points as they battle to avoid automatic relegation.

UCD boss Andy Myler will watch the remainder of their games – starting tonight against Drogheda - from the stands after being hit with a four-match touchline ban.

Harps visit Dalymount Park for Declan Devine’s first match at the helm of Bohemians. He snapped up Keith Buckley for next season on a three-year deal, beating off competition from Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.