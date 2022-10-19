Fred on song as ten Hag's United prevail over Spurs

MAN UNITED 2 TOTTENHAM 0

MANCHESTER United produced the best performance of the Erik ten Hag era in beating Tottenham last night, even if it took a couple of fortunate deflections to set them on their way to an important and deserved win.

The sight of Cristiano Ronaldo, an unused substitute, walking off down the Old Trafford tunnel alone and, presumably without permission, some five minutes before the end of the game did not augur well for team harmony or his position at the club.

But that hardly mattered in the big picture of United and their continued attempts to improve under new management.

Goal-scoring was a growing issue for the Reds coming into the game and arguably remains so today, with United needing 28 efforts to produce their two conversions against an in-form Spurs side which was daring to even dream about a title assault coming into the clash.

On this occasion at least, that luck was fully deserved for the manner in which United grabbed the game, and the opportunity, by the throat to give their long-suffering supporters a glimpse of ten Hag’s vision for their club.

A half of impressive and near-relentless United pressure culminated in the opening goal from impressive Brazilian Fred a minute after the interval, although the opener came with that large slice of luck that the hosts had lacked in the first half.

Having received a short pass from Jadon Sancho, Fred’s 20-yard shot struck the outstretched boot of defender Ben Davies who could only flick the ball into his own net with his heel.

The second, from Bruno Fernandes after 69 minutes, was similar, as Fred’s shot was blocked by Eric Dier and the rebound fell kindly for his Portuguese team mate.

There was nothing fortunate about the finish, however, as Fernandes - who had scored just twice in his previous 26 United games - curled in an unstoppable finish.

For a team that required 34 shots on target to score once against a team from Cyprus last week and was held goalless by Newcastle four days ago, this game had started in familiar fashion.

But it was still a strong opening by United, who had recalled Marcus Rashford as the lone striker, relegating Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench once more in a clear indicator of the status quo at Old Trafford under the new manager.

But, despite the carving out of some promising early chances, United were unable to convert them into goals.

Fred’s through ball after six minutes looked perfectly weighted for Rashford, only for Cristian Romero to make a superb covering tackle with the ball breaking invitingly for Antony.

The Brazilian’s shot was guided straight at Hugo Lloris but the Spurs keeper allowed the ball to squirm through his body and, fortunately for him, deflect wide.

Lloris was far more impressive a minute later, in tipping a 25-yard shot from Fred over his bar, and the United pressure continued with Antony cutting in from the right, as he has done so many times already in his brief United career, and curling an excellent shot just wide.

Rashford, who had somehow produced 10 shots against Omonia Nicosia last week without scoring, did the same again on 20 minutes, chasing onto another fine Fred pass but, with only the keeper to beat, seeing his shot well saved.

And Fernandes, another prominent United star whose goal production has dipped alarmingly, was again frustrated by Lloris from a 25-yard free-kick which the Frenchman tipped over the bar acrobatically.

Most spectacular yet, Diogo Dalot’s right-wing attack on 24 minutes ended with a far-post cross and Luke Shaw volley which Lloris, yet again, did well to tip over with another brilliant save.

Antonio Conte’s team were passive participants for too long and barely threatened. After just four minutes Rodrigo Bentancur exchanged passes with Matt Doherty and continued into the area before sending a shot just beyond David de Gea’s far post.

And, as the visitors continued to threaten on the break, Harry Kane struck a magnificent cross-field pass which allowed Doherty to advance and, once more, strike the ball inches wide.

But the relentless first half pressure continued; Casemiro getting in on the act with a 25-yard left-footer which skidded across the surface, and just wide, as the half-hour approached.

Kane ended the half by missing Spurs’ best chance as de Gea kept out his angled shot but the half ended with United having failed to score on 18 shots - and meant they had scored just once on 67 attempts over the previous two and a half home games.

It took barely a minute of the second half for Fred, and Ben Davies, to improve that statistic, however, and the contest burst into life thereafter.

Rashford was again denied by the excellent Lloris, when he should have done better, and Kane hurried a shot wide at the other end as Tottenham sought a response.

But it proved well beyond them although Rashford’s luck did not improve with Lloris denying him once more in the later stages.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 7, Varane 7, Martinez 7, Shaw 7; Casemiro 6 (Eriksen 86), Fred 9; Antony 7 (McTominay 75, 6), Fernandes 7, Sancho 6 (Elanga 86); Rashford 6.

Substitutes (not used): Lindelof, Ronaldo, Malacia, Heaton, Pellistri, Garnacho.

Tottenham (3-5-2): Lloris 9; Romero 5, Dier 5 (Sanchez 81), Davies 5; Doherty 6 (Sessegnon 81), Bentacur 7 (Skip 88), Bissouma 6 (Moura 81), Hojbjerg 6, Perisic 5 (Spence 88); Son 5, Kane 6.

Substitutes (not used): Gil, Forster, Tanganga, Lenglet.

Referee: S Hooper 6