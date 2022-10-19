Nunez the goalscorer but Alisson the match-winner as Liverpool cling on

Liverpool 1 West Ham 0

Darwin Nunez scored his first Anfield goal but Liverpool owed a huge debt to goalkeeper Alisson Becker as they continued to build some momentum into a stop-start season.

Nunez's first-half header proved just enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to follow up their win over Manchester City on Sunday with another narrow win over West Ham.

But Alisson also played a crucial part, saving Jarrod Bowen's penalty just before half-time and then making another vital save to deny Tomas Soucek as David Moyes' team pressed for a late equaliser.

It ensured a third-straight win in all competitions for Liverpool - and a second clean sheet - as they answered Klopp's call to treat every game as "a final" given the points gap on leaders Arsenal.

The result was a familiar disappointment for former Everton boss Moyes who is still looking for his first win at Anfield after 18 League visits with his various clubs.

Klopp made five changes from the side that started against City, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho all back. Andy Robertson, James Milner, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott dropped to the bench while the unfortunate Diogo Jota has been ruled out for months after suffering a serious calf muscle against City.

By the standards of Erling Haaland, Nunez has made a relatively quiet start to his Liverpool career but he looked a player eager to make up for lost time last night.

He scored one in the first half but could easily have had a hat-trick.

The Uruguayan served notice of what was to come in the 14th minute with a superb first-time volley from Thiago's pass that looked as if it would dip over Lukasz Fabianksi and under the bar until the Hammers keeper arched his back to tip it over.

But eight minutes later Nunez found the net - with a header. Thiago played the ball out to Tsimikas who delivered a fine cross that eluded Kurt Zouma and found Nunez, who edged away from Thilo Kehrer to score with a glancing downward header.

There could have been more for Nunez and Liverpool. After a mistake by the Hammers defence presented Nunez with a clear chance but his shot was saved by Fabianski.

Nunez then rattled a post with a powerful volley before sending the rebound wide as Liverpool's total domination continued.

He wasn't the only threat to the visitors however. Mo Salah fired wide after a fine passing movement then saw his shot saved by the busy Fabianski after playing a one-two with Roberto Firmino.

It was such one-way traffic that West Ham hadn't managed an attempt on goal or even won a corner when they were awarded a controversial penalty they were just before the break when Joe Gomez bundled over Jarrod Bowen in the box.

At first referee Stuart Attwell waved aside Hammers' appeals for a penalty but changed his mind after VAR advised him to check the pitch side monitor.

Alisson came to Liverpool's rescue though by diving the right way to push away Bowen's shot to raucous cheers from the Kop behind his goal.

Liverpool came out for the second half looking for a second to kill the game off. Henderson saw his chipped effort tipped over by Fabianski while Alexander-Arnold cut the ball back from the bye-line only to find no team-mate had anticipated the pass.

With one eye on a congested spell of fixtures, Klopp made a triple substitution just before the hour with Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones replacing Thiago, Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Firmino saw a shot deflected wide by Aaron Cresswell and with Liverpool failing to build on their lead, West Ham grew in confidence and attacking adventure.

Substitute Said Benrahma squandered a chance equalise when he fired straight at Alisson after Declan Rice's curling cross had found him unmarked at the far post.

Liverpool came close to a second goal when Zouma deflected Jordan Henderson's low cross onto to the top of the crossbar. He injured himself in the process prompting amusing chants from the Kop of "that's how your cat feels" - with reference to the controversial video of Zouma slapping his pet kitten earlier this year.

Alisson then performed heroics for the second time when he deflected Soucek's close-range effort for a corner when the West Ham looked certain to score in a goal mouth scramble as relieved Liverpool slugged out their second successive 1-0 win.

Liverpool (4-4-2): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 6, van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7 (Robertson 81, 5); Salah 7, Henderson 7, Thiago 8 (Fainbho 58, 6), Carvalho 5 (Jones 58, 5); Firmino 7 (Milner 81, 5), Nunez 7 (Eliiott 58, 6).

Unused subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark, Phillips, Kelleher.

West Ham (4-3-3): Fabianski 8; Johnson 6, Kehrer 6, Zouma 6, Cresswell 6;, Downes 5 (Antonio 73, 5), Rice 8, Soucek 6; Bowen 7, Scamacca 5, Fornals 5 (Benrahma 61, 5).

Unused subs: Coufal, Lanzini, Areola, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson Palmieri, Randolph.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6.