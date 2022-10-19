Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out for up to six games 

Chiedozie Ogbene’s latest hamstring strain will keep him out of Rotherham United’s next six games – but the Corkman should still be available for Ireland’s November friendlies.

Ogbene travelled to London earlier this week to see a specialist and undergo a scan which has revealed the extent of the damage. The layoff is a set-back for a player who had begun life back in the Championship by scoring five goals in his opening 10 games of the season.