Chiedozie Ogbene ruled out for up to six games 

Chiedozie Ogbene’s latest hamstring strain will keep him out of Rotherham United’s next six games – but the Corkman should still be available for Ireland’s November friendlies
OUT OF ACTION: Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action for Rotherham. Ogbene has been ruled out for two or three weeks due to a hamstring strain. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 09:40
John Fallon

Chiedozie Ogbene’s latest hamstring strain will keep him out of Rotherham United’s next six games – but the Corkman should still be available for Ireland’s November friendlies.

Ogbene travelled to London earlier this week to see a specialist and undergo a scan which has revealed the extent of the damage. The layoff is a set-back for a player who had begun life back in the Championship by scoring five goals in his opening 10 games of the season.

“He’s going to be out for two or three weeks, taking in our next four to six games,” explained new Millers boss Matt Taylor after his side’s win at Stoke City on Tuesday night.

“It doesn’t sound like a long time but there’s a lot of games. Considering he got injured last Thursday, it wasn’t the news I’d expected or hoped for.

“I’d actually thought he’d have a chance for the weekend but he’ll miss the next few games.” 

Based on the timeline, the 25-year-old is in line to be back in action ahead of Ireland’s next assignments, the double-header friendly against Erling Haaland’s Norway at Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 and the trip to minnows Malta three days later.

