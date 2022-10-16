Mount and Kepa enjoying upturn in fortunes under Potter

Chelsea’s decision to appoint Graham Potter is beginning to look like a masterstroke from the new regime. Despite the nature of the win against luckless Aston Villa, Blues fans should expect plenty more magical moments with the Englishman at the helm.

A brace from the in-form Mason Mount, which included a stunning free-kick into the top right corner midway through the second half, secured a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions for Potter’s side as they moved back into the top four of the Premier League.

“He [Mount] always works so hard for the team,” Potter said. “He's got the quality, the ability to score and assist. Sometimes players go through these little dips, if the team isn't functioning that well.

“Maybe the team didn't function as well as it maybe can and as a result that individual doesn't play to the level.

“But the effort’s always been there from my perspective, and once he can get in the spaces we want him to get into he's got the quality to execute and you saw that today.”

Since the arrival of the 47-year-old, the form of England midfielder Mount has noticeably improved, and is resembling the player that starred for Thomas Tuchel in the previous campaign.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s redemption arc continues to grow under the tutelage of Potter too, the Spaniard’s superhero-like reflexes to deny Villa forwards Leon Bailey and Danny Ings ensured the Blues return to West London with all the spoils.

Potter has embraced the upturn in fortunes not only for Mount, but also his goalkeeper, after a difficult few seasons for the 28-year-old as Edouard Mendy imposed himself as the outright number one.

“We’re delighted with the three points and with a clean sheet. I’m happy for Mason and Kepa in particular as they've managed to help us over the line.

“He's [Kepa] contributing to us with clean sheets, to how we're trying to play and the environment around the place.

“All three goalkeepers we've had here have been really good in that regard, supporting each other, providing good competition. That picks everybody's level up and Kepa has found a fantastic level today.

“He's made some brilliant saves that have kept us in the game, and allowed us to win the points, so I’m really pleased for him.”

The saying ‘talent can only take you so far’ resonates with the end of Tuchel’s reign, with the visible lack of desire coming from players who only two seasons ago were champions of Europe. Potter has brought that energy back, the burning passion that makes footballers who they are.

Countless times the Chelsea ship came under siege from Steven Gerrard’s Villains, looking to steal the three points from them, but the determination from the Blues to grind out a result under all the Villa pressure was evident.

“'It’s a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game," said Potter. “A collective idea to help each other, to be together. If we need to suffer, we have to suffer.

“We have humility. We know sometimes the opponent can get the better of us and that's normal in football.

“We want to try, and you can see players running and getting bodies in the line to block shots, that's an important part of the game because we've got the quality. The quality is there.”

Chelsea’s right-hand side was one of constant analysis and change throughout the game, with Potter switching between Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the first half, before settling on Cesar Azpilicueta after the interval. All three struggled to deal with the directness of Villa’s attacking play, with the defensive acumen of Thiago Silva and Trevor Chalobah bailing out their makeshift wingbacks.

It’s a situation that the Blues boss can ill afford to have, given that fullback Reece James will be out for eight weeks after his injury during last week’s Champions League game away to AC Milan.

“Naturally he [James] is upset because he's injured for us. He’s missing games for us when he was in a fantastic moment. I thought his performance in Milan was incredible.

“'He’s got himself into a real good moment of form and as you can imagine, he’s really disappointed to be injured.

“Our job is just to help him in the short term and get him back.”

The games keep coming thick and fast for Potter and Chelsea, but the feel-good factor appears to be back and the Blues will be hoping the magic continues ahead of their next game away to Brentford on Wednesday.

Aston Villa: Martinez 6, Young 5, Mings 5, Konsa 5, Cash 6, McGinn (Coutinho 73’) 5, Luiz 6, Ramsey (Dendoncker 78’) 5, Bailey (Buendia 66’) 6, Ings 5, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Bogarde.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 9, Cucurella (Koulibaly HT) 5, Silva 7, Chalobah 7, Chilwell 6, Kovacic (Jorginho, 65’) 6, Loftus-Cheek 5, Havertz (Azpilicueta HT) 5, Sterling (Broja 89’) 6, Mount 8, Aubameyang (Gallagher 58’) 6.

Subs not used: Mendy, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic.

Referee: Robert Jones.