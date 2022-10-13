McTominay breaks Uzoho's resistance and Omonia hearts at death 

MAN UNITED 1 OMONIA NICOSIA 0

SCOTT McTominay came off the bench to rescue Manchester United’s hopes of winning their Europa League group with a 92nd minute winner that finally broke Cypriot hearts and the resolve of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

The United-supporting Nigerian international turned in a superb performance but, deep in added time, Jadon Sancho set up his fellow sub McTominay for a shot which he buried from close range.

New Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to win the group and avoid Champions League rejects in the knock-out stages and might still do so by collecting a victory at Real Sociedad next month.

But this was a close-run affair because, although Neil Lennon’s visitors were reduced to playing little-used substitute Uzoho at Old Trafford, there was nothing second-rate about the Nigerian’s performance.

Three times in the first half he made stunning saves to deny Marcus Rashford as United took a predictable stranglehold of the tie, although his best stop was reserved for Casemiro. The Brazilian received a short pass from Rashford after 32 minutes and his terrific 25-yard hit was destined for the top corner of the visitors’ net until Uzoho’s fingertips pushed it onto the bar.

Rashford - and Uzoho - had set the tone in the first minute, with the keeper diving to keep out the England forward’s curling shot.

The United man was then played clean through by Bruno Fernandes but was denied by Uzoho as he sprawled large to block his shot.

And Rashford’s hat-trick of frustrations were complete just before the half-hour when he cleverly made room for himself on the edge of the box but the keeper’s diving save denied him again.

In fact, for all their domination, United might have been behind by the time the interval arrived.

In the 41st minute, Nicosia striker Bruno simply sprinted away from Diogo Dalot on the United right before poking a hurried shot over the bar, with Andronikos Kakoulli poised and unmarked in the middle.

Still, United maintained their dominance straight after the restart, only to find Uzoho a stubborn obstacle once more. The Nigerian international was blamed in his homeland for errors in a defeat to Ghana that cost them qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

But that setback hardly seemed to have impacted his club form, as he continued to demonstrate in the opening minutes of the second half.

First he made a stunning double save to keep out efforts from Antony and Rashford, yet again, on the follow-up. Moments later, overlapping full-back Tyrell Malacia was the next United star to be thwarted, with Uzoho reacting ahead of Ronaldo to pounce on the loose ball.

Rashford was heading towards night-to-forget territory and proved the point after 59 minutes when he raced clear on goal but saw his effort diverted, yet again, by a slight touch from the keeper.

The introduction of Sancho breathed some more directness into United’s attacking play although they continued to struggle to find the breakthrough.

Ronaldo began to look more threatening as the half wore on, also, forcing Uzoho into a near-post block as the Premier League side pushed for the winner.

Omonia midfielder Moreto Cassama was fortunate to escape a straight red for a foul on Casemiro, as the visitors’ defending became ever more desperate, and the introduction of Christian Eriksen added yet another attacking option for the Reds.

The pressure eventually counted, leaving Uzoho and Lennon crestfallen.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 5, Lindelof 6, Martinez 6, Malacia 5 (Shaw 59, 6); Casemiro 7 (McTominay 80), Fred 7 (Eriksen 69, 6); Antony 5 (Sancho 59, 7), Fernandes 5, Rashford 5; Ronaldo 6. Substitutes (not used) Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Dubravka, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal.

Omonia Nicosia (5-3-2): Uzoho 9; Matthews 7 (Psaltis 64, 6), Lang 7, Miletic 7, Yuste 7, Kitsos 7; Panagiotou 6, Cassama 8 (Diskerud 85), Charalampous 5 (Papoulis 73, 5); Bruno 5 (Loizou 73, 5), Kakoulli 6 (Ansarifard 63, 6). Substitutes (not used) Panayi, Barker, Lecjaks, Zachariou, Venizelos, Savva, Bezus.

Referee: J Brisard (France) 7