Barrett and Treaty aim to expand their 'bonus territory' northward

For Treaty United, a trip to the Aviva Stadium for next month's FAI Cup final would signify remarkable landmark for a club that was only formed in early 2020. Even more staggering is that their men’s side are only in their second season.

Standing in their way of a spot an historic showpiece appearance are the country's most in-form side, Derry City. The Candystripes haven’t lost domestically since May and home advantage makes them obvious favourites. But with a play-off berth secured ahead of their final league outing of the season, Tommy Barrett’s side can go into Sunday with some form of freedom.

“It is all bonus territory, where we are at. We’re really up against it but you have to have hope, if you don’t have hope, there is no point in travelling," the manager said. “Derry are expected to win – we’re looking to quieten them – we have to be at our best, our absolute best. The boys (will) have to have the game of their lives and Derry probably have an off day."

It's clear that the Moyross native knows his side are underdogs but speaks with belief that they can nonetheless topple Derry, who’ve won eight on the bounce, conceding just once.

“If we can keep them quiet for the first half an hour and try to take the energy off the crowd and then pick our moments," Barrett offered. “They have only lost four times all season, twice at home, but we’ll go up there with confidence and we’re going up to win. We are in to win every game that we can, but it is going to be difficult."

While things have been relatively consistent on the pitch, United face some challenges away from the eyes of spectators in organising their training. With no home base or training facility to call their own, both TUS Midwest and the University of Limerick have been options this season. The generosity of junior club Fairview Rangers has helped them in recent weeks. Additionally, they’ve used an astroturf surface in Shannon, Co. Clare.

“There is a huge difference and part-time and amateur part-time in particular," Barrett added. "Our boys will got o work on Friday, we’ll have a bit more time (playing on Sunday), we’ll be out of our routine as we aren’t used to staying in hotels. In a one-off game, you’ll never know. Over two-legs, like the play-offs, it will be more difficult.”

So could an appearance in the blue ribband of Irish football help kick-start a club which has yet to attract regular, large home support at Markets Field?

“We’ll wait and see (if this is a stepping stone for the club), I don’t know if people have been knocking down the door to come in and sponsor us and support us," he said, "At the end of the day, every sport is about finances. Even the GAA is gone like that now – the well-backed teams are almost professional in how they go about things in terms of development. Rugby and soccer are the same.”

United will hope that they can become the first side from the second-tier to reach the final since Shelbourne in 2011, and a first side from the Treaty City since Limerick United won the competition in 1982. Derry City host Treaty United in the first of the FAI Cup semi-finals on Sunday, with a 2pm kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Barrett has regularly highlighted the difficulty when facing the professional sides this season, but insists that his own club are not in a position to start paying players to train full-time, yet.

“We’re miles off going full-time, but I think the league needs to go full-time and it needs to be sustainable. Clubs are depending on benefactors. We’re spending €500,000 (per annum), it sounds like a lot of money, but that is for seven teams, there are teams in our division spending that on players. It is a lot of money for us to get in, if you haven’t got big income from a sponsor.”