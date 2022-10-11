Ireland hero Amber Barrett reflects on a night of mixed emotions

A gamut of emotions ran through Amber Barrett’s frazzled mind as she reflected on firing Ireland into the World Cup.

While the focus centred on the backbone of the team that split Sweden and Finland in Group A, such as Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn, it was the supersub who delivered when it mattered most against Scotland to book a direct ticket to New Zealand and Australia next year.

Barrett, based in Germany for the last three years, was among the Donegal trio in the squad crestfallen by the events in Cresslough at the weekend when 10 people lost their lives while visiting a shop.

A minute’s silence before the playoff final was impeccably observed by the record attendance for a qualifier at Hampden Park and their memories were crystallised again following the goal with 17 minutes left.

“I know Cresslough like the back of my hand, my grandparents are born and bred there, I spend my holidays there with my uncle,” was the first reaction of matchwinner Barrett.

“I know people who died in the tragedy, who were affected by it, who were first on the scene.

“I’ve been sombre the last few days. This is the best day of my life in terms of what we have done for football.

“But when you put it into perspective, compared to what happened over there last Friday, this doesn’t scratch the surface.

“I’m dedicating this result and the goal to the ten beautiful souls who unfortunately perished, for all their families.

“I know they touched their lives and they have touched ours. This is for Cresslough. This is for Donegal.”

On the goal, she added to RTÉ: “That was the longest 20 minutes of my life after that goal. I do not know what we have just done. Seeing the people here and those at home, this is for all of them and the kids growing up.

“One thing I’ve been thought, I didn’t always listen, was to take my first touch across the defender.

“It took me away and then I did the old reliable, I just big-toed it, I just put it in the corner. I knew the keeper doesn’t come off the line, so I couldn’t chip her.

“If Vera wants to win the World Cup, she needs to have me on the plane!”

The draw for next July's World Cup draw will take place this Saturday at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.