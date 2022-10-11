Emma Byrne: Ireland may need change of system to cope with Scottish quality

It’s often said in football that you don’t change a winning formula but I still believe Ireland require a varied approach to beat Scotland and reach the World Cup.

Although the team has won the last four games in a row, without conceding a goal, there were aspects of the performances against Finland and Slovakia last month that have me concerned.

From such a high of beating Finland at home to guarantee this playoff, I was disappointed we didn’t kick on against Slovakia.

There was a lot of hype around the team for that one but the system used as the team’s template wasn’t getting the best out of Denise O’Sullivan.

Let’s face the fact that we are a defensive team, backboned by five at the back.

The notion that it’s just three centre-backs doesn’t stand up based on the evidence before us.

Results speak for themselves in vindicating that format but, sitting so deep, almost on our 18-yard line, is detrimental.

Not alone does it invite the opposition on – and better teams than Slovakia will punish us – but it limits the influence of our midfielders.

Denise is too talented a player for us not to maximise and, to me, she looked lost during the first half in Senec.

What I did take comfort in was the change of tack in the second half; her natural traits of creativity and guile utilised beyond the halfway line.

I can only wish that we start against Scotland in a similarly ambitious manner to how we finished in Slovakia. Otherwise, the Scots could dominate us in midfield.

Pedro Martínez Losa is a manager I know well from his time at Arsenal and he’ll be urging his players to start fast, get the crowd going and win the game in 90 minutes.

We might have to absorb some early pressure but it’s important we don’t sit back.

Honestly, I don’t think Scotland are strong enough, as a team, for us to do that again.

Like us, with Denise and Katie McCabe, they have two standout players in Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert capable of winning the game on their own.

Given their threat, and the tweak I feel we’ll benefit overall from, I’d favour moving one of centre-backs switching into midfield.

That’s nothing radical, just a learning from previous games like Sweden away, where the gaps were too vast between the lines. I’m not so sure Vera Pauw will deviate from the formation but maybe she’ll surprise us.

I just fear that Weir will feast on the space. She’s the type of player who can be quiet throughout the match, only to generate a moment of magic to score a worldie.

We know each other quite well, having been housemates for a while at Arsenal, and I‘m delighted Caz has decided to test herself further by leaving Manchester City for Real Madrid over the summer. She is genuinely world-class.

The one consolation for Ireland is that a physical, fast and furious type of game mightn’t suit her. It was evident on Thursday that Austria executed a plan to swarm around her and fly into tackles. This is a Celtic derby, in front of a partisan crowd, so I expect that theme to continue.

But this is a brilliant opportunity for the girls to make history. Ever since the strike in 2017, there’s been a change of mindset. Whereas we used to get beaten all the time by the likes of Finland, it was the reverse in this campaign.

It’s mad to think that we used to call Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and Caldwell the babies of our group but they are now the veterans, surrounded by graduates of the underage teams.

It tends to get overlooked that the U19 squad that had Katie McCabe, Chloe Mustaki and Megan Connolly at its heart reached the semi-finals of the 2014 Euros.

Granted, we have injury problems but the depth squad exists to minimise the impact. Niamh will come straight in for Megan Connolly at centre-back and Lily Agg deserves to retain her spot deputising for Ruesha Littlejohn in midfield. Jess Ziu is certainly a loss but I’d be angling towards slotting Áine O’Gorman into that role alongside Katie as the partnership behind Heather Payne in attack. Áine would be better known as a defender, yet she’s operated for years at Peamount United in attack.

This is a difficult task but certainly doable. It would be worse, only Arsenal captain Kim Little retired from international football so young. I got in touch with her over the weekend to ensure she wasn’t changing her mind for this occasion!

This is the culmination of years of hard work, an opportunity for consigning those near misses in Iceland and Ukraine to the past. When we stressed at Liberty Hall five years ago the transformation effect for the next generation, this is what was meant. Tonight could be equally momentous.

In the country of Braveheart, bravery will have a big say on the outcome. I’m backing our girls to show it in abundance and win 2-1.