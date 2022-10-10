'I had a lot of bad feelings' - Auba explains leaked video criticism of Arteta

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is 'aware' of a video which shows him criticising his former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

In the footage, the Gabon forward says Arteta -- who has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League -- 'can't deal [with] big characters and players'.

Arteta "needs some young players who don't say anything" in order to succeed, Aubameyang added.

Today however, the former Barcelona and Dortmund man said on social media that the footage was filmed just after he left Arsenal to join the La Liga giants and he still had some "bad feelings" about the Arsenal boss.

“Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca,” Aubameyang wrote on Twitter today. “At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me.

“Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6. Now full focus on tomorrow.”

Aubameyang left north London last January after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and he then joined Barcelona at the end of the winter transfer window.