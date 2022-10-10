'I had a lot of bad feelings' - Auba explains leaked video criticism of Arteta

The striker left the Gunners earlier this year.
'I had a lot of bad feelings' - Auba explains leaked video criticism of Arteta

FOCUS: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with teammates during Chelsea training on Monday. 

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 17:16

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is 'aware' of a video which shows him criticising his former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

In the footage, the Gabon forward says Arteta -- who has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League -- 'can't deal [with] big characters and players'.

Arteta "needs some young players who don't say anything" in order to succeed, Aubameyang added.

Today however, the former Barcelona and Dortmund man said on social media that the footage was filmed just after he left Arsenal to join the La Liga giants and he still had some "bad feelings" about the Arsenal boss.

“Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca,” Aubameyang wrote on Twitter today. “At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me.

“Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6. Now full focus on tomorrow.”

Aubameyang left north London last January after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and he then joined Barcelona at the end of the winter transfer window. 

More in this section

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier West Ham confirm Ireland's Jess Ziu has injured her ACL
Republic of Ireland Women Travel to Glasgow Vera Pauw: Ireland's World Cup qualification route has gone exactly as expected
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wanda Metropolitano Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid
<p>A third cruise ship has been hired by Qatari World Cup organizers to operate as a fans’ hotel docked in Doha port. It will add much-needed rooms during the month-long tournament. </p>

Qatar hires a third cruise ship as floating hotel for World Cup - at €485 per night

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s