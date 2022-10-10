Arsenal underline title credentials in deserved win over Liverpool

Any doubt Arsenal had the confidence to cope with the expectations of being favourites in this match were banished inside the opening minute.

“He gave us unbelievable belief' was Arsenal legend Paul Merson's inadvertently comical insight as to how then manager George Graham inspired the club's miracle last day, last minute of the season title-winning win at Anfield in 1989.

Fast forward 33 years and Mikel Arteta has got both his players and the club's supporters believing again.

And this was the match against Arsenal HAD to win if they are to be taken seriously this season.

They came into this match knowing an eighth win from only their ninth game of the season would return them to the top of the table.

Arsenal also had the weight of knowledge they had failed to score in any of the last six games against Liverpool.

Whoever they had played before this season, nothing compared to this fixture as a test of their progress.

Too often have they frozen with a prize on the line, so for Gabriel Martinelli to stroke the ball past Alisson after only 58 seconds showed how they came to play without fear here.

Arsenal, pundits proffered, were only top so far because they had relatively 'easy opponents' but Liverpool's indifferent start is hardly because they have played Manchester City and Real Madrid away every week.

Jurgen Klopp's men had faltered at home to Crystal Palace AND Brighton as well as away at Fulham and Everton before this match. Had Arsenal won against those sides would people have cried 'EASY?'

Another defeat, therefore, was unthinkable for both sets of players and what a great game that scenario made for. A classic for the Premier League age. Two teams of such attacking quality, both trying to win made for goals and relentlessly absorbing football. Then came the ugly stuff and that was great too.

Arsenal's start and ensuing 15 minutes of dominance perhaps showed they can bring their A game out under pressure, but there were many more questions to answer.

Would a blistering start be enough because we all know this Liverpool squad is one of proven champions at every level. Few other clubs in the world have rescued matches from losing positions again and again and again.

So how Arsenal would react to a Darwin Nunez equaliser,, at a time Liverpool were getting on top, was going to be interesting to say the least.

The crowd did their bit by immediately drowning out the Liverpool cheers with the roars of reassuring encouragement for their side to get back into the game.

Bukayo Saka's first and Arsenal's second, just before half-time, was as perfectly timed as his run. Once more Arteta had now got time inside the dressing room to get his players into a frame of mind strong enough to convert their superiority into victory.

They started the second half as keenly as they started the first and it took a brilliant break away finish from Roberto Firmino to knock Arsenal out of their stride again.

Would now be when Arsenal buckled? Not a chance.

Liverpool were still very much in it but Arteta encourages and enables this version of the Gunners to fire on all cylinders and go for glory.

It took a debatable penalty to finally get them over the line – and what courage and skill the young England forward showed to score so convincingly by the way - but Klopp could have had few complaints had Arsenal won this match by a few goals.

This was a BIG test and Arteta and his players passed it with flying colours.

Manchester City are still a cut above the rest and Arteta has said this Arsenal side cannot be compared to Klopp’s side as challengers until they have matched Liverpool's feats over a good few seasons. There is now no doubt they are heading the right way.

And, as I typed the end to my report looking around the hysterical scenes of celebration for inspiration to finish as well as Saka, who should I see on the touchline in front of the press box alongside Liverpool great John Barnes with microphone in hand?

One of the OG great Arsenal winners over Liverpool – none other than Paul Merson.

UNBELIEVABLE!