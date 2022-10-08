Cork City triumph cannot be start of another boom-and bust cycle

This morning Cork City are LOI First Division Champions, promoted back to the Premier Division. As a Cork City fan, those are lovely words to read. The triumph is well deserved the celebrations of Cork City fans everywhere are justified. In under two years, manager Colin Healy has managed to create an almost entirely new squad that plays aggressive, high tempo football with a high work rate and no time for ill-discipline.

Having played with Healy at underage and LOI level, (and despite his recent touchline ban) I can vouch for the fact that those are attributes that the City manager held in spades as a player. It’s rare to see a team reflect the characteristics of a manager so clearly.

There was a feeling of inevitably about promotion recently, but make no mistake, this promotion was grounded on hard work and commitment. Early in the season, the mood around Turners Cross was good. The team was playing well and winning games easily. More importantly though, they were very organised. Attacking set pieces were clearly rehearsed.

Defensively, the team improved as the year proceeded with the leadership qualities of centre backs Cian Coleman and Ally Gilchrist coming to the fore in the middle part of the season. After the summer break, the club somehow found a way to hang onto scoring midfielder Barry Coffee, whose loan period with from Celtic had expired. It was clear that Healy and his playing staff were doing their homework.

So, when the good form did run out, as it nearly always will do, City still managed to win the games that they needed to win. And in the crucial third quarter of the season, when the goals stopped going in, they managed not to lose against promotion rivals Galway and Waterford and to stay those few points ahead.

More recently striker Ruari Keating proved himself to be a key signing with a hot run of form, helping to push City out of reach of the other contenders. Around those key players mentioned above, we have witnessed a group of young, talented players, champing at the bit to play for Healy and City this season and they have thrived, in particular, on the road. The slip up at Galway a few weeks’ back aside, City’s away-form has been phenomenal.

But success on the pitch often reflects good work away from match day. Despite the challenges of a near calamitous tax bill in 2020, and relegation, the club members and their board have somehow found a way to settle the ship. The lifting of Covid restrictions combined with the emergence of this vibrant City side have seen attendances at Turners Cross reach an all-time high for a spell in the first division.

Of course, we have, in one sense, been here before. Eleven years ago, in October 2011, Graham Cummins scored a last-minute winner against Shelbourne at Tolka Park to send City back to the Premier Division following their demotion/restructuring at the end of 2009/early 2010. Just as is the case now, the club then needed one year of restructuring in the first division, before a second year that ended in promotion back to the top-flight in Ireland for the 2012 season. However, this is where the similarities between Colin Healy’s side and that of Tommy Dunne end.

Firstly, this City side is much younger than the team that had to rely on a stoppage time winner in 2011. Dunne had the luxury of experienced players like Mark McNulty, this columnist, Danny Murphy, Greg O’Halloran, Davin O’Neill, Vinny Sullivan and Derek O’Brien all in their late 20s or early 30s. Healy’s starting eleven, on the other hand (from a somewhat rough estimation) have had an average age of about 23 for most of the season. Apart from the anomaly of 41-year-old player coach Mark McNulty, no player in the squad is over the age of 27.

Secondly, Healy’s side are full time. This means they train in the mornings and don’t have other jobs. (Waterford and Galway were also full time this season and so City enjoyed no advantage in this respect over their main rivals.) Tommy Dunne’s side back in 2011 was primarily part-time, training in the evenings, with most of the players going to college or employed during the day.

Thirdly, Healy’s side has, pretty much, been on top of the league from start to finish and have won the division with a few games to spare. In 2011 we snatched the league trophy in glorious fashion in the last few seconds of the season from the hands of a Shelbourne side that had led, seemingly out of reach, all year.

Why the need for the comparison? Well one hopes that the rest of the decade for Cork City does not follow the same trajectory that lay ahead after promotion in 2012. The boom-and-bust cycle that occurred during the decade from 2010 to 2019 was in fact similar to that experienced by the club ten years earlier from 2000 to 2009. In both those decades, following initial steady progress, City managed to win the Premier Division, capture numerous major Cups, play Champions League football before somehow finishing up down in the first division and fighting for survival. Of course, this fatal trajectory has been experienced by League of Ireland clubs from Cork for a very long time indeed.

But there are signs of hope. Cork City FC today is a very different club to that which existed back in 2012. The emergence of the Cork City FC Women’s team into the national league was long overdue and has been a huge change for the betterment of the overall club. The recent appointment of Danny Murphy as the senior women’s manager is indicative of a club that is beginning to understand that the women’s game should not only be supported but also represents a huge opportunity for the club to grow beyond its traditional border lands. Allied to the expanded academy age-groups at LOI level for boys and girls, this has meant that the club now has 9 teams rather than 2 to 3 that it would have had back in 2000 or 2010.

External factors, such as Brexit, have meant that the ability of Cork City and other Irish clubs to become a sustainable selling club-in the sense of facilitating their top players to stay with the club until they are of a more mature age, with their academic education completed to a satisfactory point, and then sold for more considerable transfer fees - has increased exponentially.

Following Brexit, no passport in the world allows access to the five big European leagues without meeting visa requirements, apart from an Irish one. The signings of city starlets Cathal Heffernan by AC Milan and Alex Healy-Byrne by Burnley are signs that Cork City, like some of their Dublin counterparts, are maturing in their footballing reach. The recent interest of Premiership side Everton in goalkeeper David Harrington is worthy of note too. The young city net minder is, of course, a descendent of City royalty, being the son of Phil ‘Biscuits’ Harrington, the legendary goalkeeper/ goalkeeping coach at the club over many decades.

Young Harrington’s emergence represents, to my mind at least, the retention of knowledge in the art of goalkeeping, knowledge that has been allowed to travel through a lineage of Cork City goalkeepers such as Alec Ludzic and Biscuits himself, through to the likes of Noel Mooney, Mick Devine and Harrington’s current goalkeeping coach Mark McNulty.

The presence in the City academy of coaches such as Dave Moore, Liam Kearney and Dan Murray, with their previous professional footballing experiences, has meant that there is a greater chance for such footballing knowhow to be retained, transferred and build upon by the next generations of Cork players. Of course, this is happening at the other League of Ireland clubs, most of whom have former professional players in key positions within their academy ranks.

There are other notable differences too. There seemed to be a lot more young fans at Turners Cross this year. Whether it is connected to that growth or not, the club’s online presence seems to be prospering too. The club has its own screening platform, Rebel Army TV and (I am told) a significant TikTok following and recently became the first LOI club to reach 50,000 followers on Twitter.

And yet for all of this, the club does not own a blade of grass. The plans for the academy ground in Glanmire seem to have stalled about the same time as the FAI mess unravelled. Whatever the indignity of the situation back in my day when the club had 3 teams, the ongoing lack of a real training home cannot continue given the deeper role that the club is not playing in the community and its expanded number of teams. The status of Preston North End’s call option is another elephant in the room.

Colin Healy’s young side may need strengthening in some areas order to maintain their position in the Premier Division next year. There is no doubt that a bigger playing budget will be necessary. Amongst other increasing cost, travel costs will increase as City may be the only Munster representative in the Premier division. To bridge the gap to the increasingly lucrative European places would need even more expenditure than previously, given the head-start that some Premier Division clubs now enjoy over City, having themselves received increased European income over the past few seasons.

So, can Colin Healy’s charges settle and prosper in the Premier Division in the coming years? I think and hope that they can, but my bigger hope is that the club can attract the backing it needs to finally establish a proper training ground for itself. As the club grows on so many fronts and continues to cater for so many girls and boys, as well as the City’s elite Women and Men, the current position seems no longer tolerable.

Ten years down the line…will we back here again? Despite all of last night’s well-deserved celebrations, I really hope not.

Neal Horgan is a former Cork City footballer and Barrister