Mustaki's sacrifices paying off on the field as history awaits

Chasing her dream cost Chloe Mustaki a 50% wage cut but at 27 the temptation for one last shot in the UK was overwhelming.

The defender was content combining her career at domestic champions Shelbourne with a recruitment firm until an invitation from Bristol City in the summer triggered a review.

While Mustaki had previous English Championship experience at Charlton Athletic, she was in a different place when this latest offer was dangling.

The Hodgkin's lymphoma she battled from the age of 19 had subsided, an ACL injury had been overcome and the competitive Ireland cap she yearned for was finally granted at 26.

That it came as a starter in the most challenging of World Cup qualifiers – away to Olympic silver medalists Sweden in Gothenburg – convinced her to optimise her talent.

“Being open and honest about it, my salary was halved walking away from my job and that’s a massive thing to do,” she outlined about her dilemma. “But it was now or never. I’m coming into my late 20s and I won’t get this opportunity again.”

The same could be said for this chance of reaching next year’s World Cup.

Ireland’s odyssey brings to Scotland on Tuesday for a playoff, the cusp of cultivating a new relationship between the public and Irish women’s football. As captain of the last U19 team to reach the Euros, back in 2014 alongside Katie McCabe, she’s aware of a tournament’s transformative potential.

“If we qualified for the World Cup, the FAI would be under a lot of pressure to try to match how women’s football has exploded around the world," she said.

“Regardless of the result next week, or whether the playoff continues into February, more needs to be done.

“If we want our women’s league to be competitive, we must moving faster. Money is getting pumped in elsewhere and we’re just way behind.”