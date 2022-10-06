Scots go distance to book Hampden playoff showdown with Pauw's Ireland 

Hosts and Austria go all the way to extra-time in Glasgow before Abi Harrison books showdown with Girls in Green next Tuesday
THE WINNER: Scotland's Abigail Harrison (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Women's World Cup match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 22:33
John Fallon

Ireland will visit Hampden Park on Tuesday to face Scotland for a place at next year’s women’s World Cup.

Abi Harrison’s back-post header early in extra-time nudged the Scots past Austria in tonight’s semi-final, also at Hampden Park.

A 10,182 strong support on Thursday night broke the record for a competitive Scotland Women's National Team match at the historic Glasgow venue.

The Scots almost grabbed a late second when Harrison robbed Marina Georgieva and tried to square for Caroline Weir in front of goal but Carina Wenninger intercepted for Austria.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and her squad watched the 120 minutes from their base at the Castleknock Hotel on Sunday and now know they’ll face the nation Pauw managed from between 1998 and 2004.

Belgium and Wales also won their semi-finals, setting up three deciders next Tuesday.

Only two of the three victors will advance directly to the World Cup, with the third having a detour through the Intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand next February.

Wales beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 on a tense night in Cardiff. Jess Fishlock struck an extra-time winner by superbly volleying home Rachel Rowe's cross after 105 minutes and sending a record 15,200 crowd wild.

It capped an extraordinary few days for Fishlock, who won the NWSL Shield with her Seattle-based club OL Reign last weekend, as Wales' place in the next round was secured.

Wales will now play in Switzerland on Tuesday ahead of a potential inter-continental play-off in February to determine qualification for next summer's finals in Australia and New Zealand.

