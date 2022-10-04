Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.
Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social
Liam Gallagher (Lesley Martin/PA)
Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 18:52
PA

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, we look at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland.

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.

Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood.

Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action.

As did Raheem Sterling.

Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup.



Gymnastics

Simone Biles supported her fiance.

Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester.

Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance.

More in this section

Oxford United v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Kassam Stadium It’s a problem they have – Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards defies online abuse
Manchester United v Manchester City - Vitality Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round - Leigh Sports Village Childhood abuse ‘still so raw’ – Alex Scott
Everton v Southampton - Premier League - Goodison Park Nottingham Forest consider Benítez move with Cooper job in extreme doubt
socialPlace: UK
<p>Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (pictured) is again without Cameron Carter-Vickers (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>

Cameron Carter-Vickers to miss Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig – Ange Postecoglou

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.243 s