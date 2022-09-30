Clarke seals the deal for profligate Bohs against UCD

Bohemians 1 UCD 0

James Clarke scored his first goal for Bohemians, though they should have won by more in seeing off UCD at Dalymount Park.

A third win from four league games lifts the Gypsies up to fifth in the table. Defeat sees UCD drop back down to the bottom on goal difference.

UCD started prominently, spurning a glorious chance on 11 minutes.

Dara Keane’s tenacity got him to the end line on the right to cross, though Alex Nolan’s hurried volley flashed wide.

It was the 23rd minute before the home side came alive with midfielder Clarke creating the opening for Jamie Mullins to shoot into the side netting.

A poor defensive header from Dunne then gifted Bohemians winger Kris Twardek a shooting opportunity he didn’t decline. The visitors' thankful Kian Moore was equal to the shot to tip it over the top.

Well on top now, you sensed a goal was coming for Bohemians and it duly arrived on 40 minutes.

A surging run from the back by Rory Feely opened up the College defence. The centre-half threaded a pace in for Clarke who confidently slipped the ball past Moore.

Remaining on the front foot into the second half, Bohemians forced Moore into his second fine save of the night two minutes in from captain Jordan Flores' free-kick.

It was the 59th minute before UCD got a shot on target, Tadhg Ryan comfortably behind Dylan Duffy’s effort from the edge of the area.

A minute later Moore rescued the Students again.

Clarke dinked Ethon Varian in on goal with the goalkeeper standing up well to make the save.

UCD's Michael Gallagher was sent off for a second booking in the 80th minute.

Moore continued to keep the score down deep in stoppage time with another good save from substitute Ali Coot; Jack Keaney clearing Jordan Doherty’s follow-up off the line.

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy; Flores (McManus, 71), Clarke; Twardek, Mullins (Coote, 57), McDaid; Varian (Burt, 78).

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Haist, 71), Gallagher, Keaney, Osam; Caffrey, Brennan (Higgins, 63); Duffy, Keane, Nolan (O’Connor, 84); Lonergan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).