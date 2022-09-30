Waterford claim bragging rights after impressive win over Cobh

SSE Airtricity First Division

Waterford FC 3 (Raul Uche ’13, Phoenix Patterson ’55, Wassim Aouachria ‘78) Cobh Ramblers 1 (Danny O’Connell ‘83)

Waterford FC continued their impressive run of form in the SSE Airtricity First Division with a dominant 3-1 win that yielded a fourth win of the season over Munster counterparts Cobh Ramblers in their clash played in front of 2,413 supporters at the RSC.

After Phoenix Patterson had a big chance to put the home side in front on 11 minutes when he dragged a shot across the face of goal, the deadlock was broken two minutes later. Timi Sobowale slipped the ball down the right for Roland Idowu, who crossed for Raul Uche to fire home for his second goal of the season.

It was the turn of Patterson to show his magic out on the left on 23 minutes when he turned inside John Kavanagh before letting fly with a right-footed shot from the top of the area, but the ball flashed wide of the near post as the Blues completed dominated the game.

Cobh’s first glimpse at goal came three minutes later when James O’Leary was fouled 25-yards from goal by Blues defender Alex Baptiste, but the former never troubled keeper Paul Martin as his free-kick cleared the crossbar.

Cobh keeper Paul Hunt produced a stunning save to deny Waterford their second goal on 52 minutes when Yassine En-Neyah won possession of the ball in the middle of the park to release Roland Idowu, who slipped the ball into the feet of Phoenix Patterson, but his cracking left-footed strike was turned around the post.

Patterson doubled the lead with a cracking effort three minutes later when the winger turned inside before he was hacked down by Cobh’s Dale Holland, a foul that that resulted in a yellow card. And for the second game running, he found the top left-hand corner with a stunning 25-yard right-footed free-kick that gave Hunt no chance.

With the Blues in cruise control, a third goal arrived on 78 minutes when Jeremie Milambo did well to play a brilliant pass that spotted the run of Raul Uche down the left, and after his cross saw Wassim Aouachria’s first-time effort saved by Hunt, the attacker made no mistake with the second effort.

Cobh Ramblers pulled a goal back on 83 minutes when Danny O’Connell got free inside the area to beat keeper Paul Martin with a right-footed finish from 14 yards after he took a pass from James O’Leary, but it was nothing only a mere consolation goal in a game that the hosts dominated from start to finish.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Timi Sobowale (Harvey Warren ’83), Richard Taylor, Alex Baptiste (Dean Larkin ’75), Jeremie Milambo, Niall O’Keeffe, Yassine En-Neyah, Raul Uche, Roland Idowu (Shane Griffin ’66), Phoenix Patterson (Remi Thompson ’83), Junior Quitirna (Wassim Aouachria ’66).

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt, John Kavanagh, Brendan Frahill, Harlain Mbayo, Jason Abbott, Jake Hegarty (Issa Kargbo ’83), James O’Leary, Luke Desmond, Michael McCarthy (Charlie Fleming ’46), Dale Holland (Danny O’Connell ’72), Sean McGrath (Liam Kervick ’72).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).