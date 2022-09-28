Wexford Youths' attacker Ciara Rossiter named WNL player of the month

Rossiter has been pivotal in her team jumping to the top of the WNL table. She has scored four goals in the last two months, seven overall for the season
Wexford Youths' attacker Ciara Rossiter named WNL player of the month

IN FORM: Wexford Youths’ Ciara Rossiter has been named player of the month for August/September. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 10:58
TJ Galvin

Wexford Youths attacker Ciara Rossiter has been named the Women's National League player of the month for August/September.

Rossiter has been pivotal in her team jumping to the top of the WNL table. She has scored four goals in the last two months, seven overall for the season.

The stats also back up her recent good form. Rossiter is joint top in assists, second in progressive runs, fourth in key passes made and top 10 in crosses delivered.

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Ciara Rossiter on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August/September. She has been instrumental in Wexford Youths's recent run of form which has incredibly seen them reach the top of the league.

"As proud sponsor of the Women’s National League, we have been delighted to see the incredible level of competition this year and it has been really exciting so far. We can’t wait to see how the final month of the season unfolds and who manages to lift the trophy come the end of the season."

Rossiter was selected ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Athlone Town defender Jessica Hennessy.

2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Winners 

March: Stephanie Roche (Peamount United) 

April: Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town) 

May: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne) 

June/July: Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers) 

August/September: Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)

More in this section

England v Germany - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Wembley Stadium Jude Bellingham labelled 'world's best' by England team-mate Declan Rice
Republic of Ireland v Armenia - UEFA Nations League - League B1 - Aviva Stadium I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green
England Training Session - FC Bayern Campus - Monday 6th June Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back
<p>RULED OUT: Everton’s Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA</p>

Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.239 s