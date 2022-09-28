Wexford Youths' attacker Ciara Rossiter named WNL player of the month

Wexford Youths attacker Ciara Rossiter has been named the Women's National League player of the month for August/September.
Rossiter has been pivotal in her team jumping to the top of the WNL table. She has scored four goals in the last two months, seven overall for the season.
The stats also back up her recent good form. Rossiter is joint top in assists, second in progressive runs, fourth in key passes made and top 10 in crosses delivered.
Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Ciara Rossiter on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August/September. She has been instrumental in Wexford Youths's recent run of form which has incredibly seen them reach the top of the league.
"As proud sponsor of the Women’s National League, we have been delighted to see the incredible level of competition this year and it has been really exciting so far. We can’t wait to see how the final month of the season unfolds and who manages to lift the trophy come the end of the season."
Rossiter was selected ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Athlone Town defender Jessica Hennessy.
Stephanie Roche (Peamount United)
Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town)
Jess Ziu (Shelbourne)
Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)
Ciara Rossiter (Wexford Youths)