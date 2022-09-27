Everton confirm departure of Allan to Al Wahda for undisclosed fee

The United Arab Emirates Pro League club announced the arrival of the 31-year-old on Sunday but it could not be rubber-stamped until the formalities had been completed.
Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 13:51
Carl Markham

Everton have confirmed the departure of midfielder Allan to Abu Dhabi-based side Al Wahda after paperwork on the deal was finalised.

Everton will receive an undisclosed fee for the Brazilian, who has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s side this season, as the UAE transfer window is open until next week.

“Everton thanks Allan for his service and wishes him all the best for the future,” said the club in a statement.

