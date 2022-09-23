Stephen Kenny happy with 'uneventful' preparation for Scotland game

Ireland’s last visit to Scotland was dominated by a Roy Keane row over a book but writing a new chapter in his reign is the challenge Stephen Kenny must rise to.

In contrast to that Euro qualifier eight years ago, when the FAI felt it necessary for Martin O’Neill to be videoed launching an investigation into Frankie Gillespie’s run-in with Keane, distractions have been non-existent.

Just one withdrawal from his original squad, an unlikely starter in Andrew Omobamidele, six days of clear preparation and a short flight are tantamount to the ideal build-up.

“It has been uneventful in all of those aspects,” confessed Kenny.

A novel serenity during international week enabled activities alien to the first two years of Kenny’s reign.

“When we’ve a match on a Wednesday, sometimes we can’t have a full 11 v 11 training match,” the 50-year-old explained.

“Players would’ve had games over the weekend and it is match-day plus two on the eve of our fixture.

“This week we’ve been able to have two days of 11 v 11 training blocs. You don’t always get to do that at international level with the advent of three match windows, or four in the case of June. That’s been a help.”

If Kenny was circumspect in midweek about Ireland holding an advantage over the Scots due to their rearranged match against Ukraine coming first, his counterpart was emphatic.

“Ireland have had the better week in terms of physical preparation,” declared Steve Clarke.

Facts support his standpoint. As Scotland rotate their squad ahead of what’s notionally the toughest test of the campaign on Tuesday, away to Ukraine, the most pressing issue for Ireland is deciding on marginal calls.

Bar the injured goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who will be replaced by Gavin Bazunu, Kenny would pick the same team that breezed to a 3-0 victory in June’s first match between the nations.

Yet, while unsurprisingly hinting at that policy in his pre-match media duties, the idea that at least one of Matt Doherty, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dara O’Shea don’t start is a stretch.

Kenny places Doherty in that bracket, previously inhabited by Jeff Hendrick, capable of brushing off limited match fitness by delivering national service. Alan Browne, despite getting the spree against the Scots up and running, has only a tenuous grip on the right wing-back berth.

Similarly, but through different reasons, Dara O’Shea’s candidacy for Duffy’s position is growing due to their seasons at club level diverging.

As floated in these pages in midweek, however, the degree of fear that Duffy’s presence triggers in opponents sways the case for retention in his favour.

Fellow centre-back John Egan’s appearance alongside the manager indicates he’ll be captain.

“That’s what happens every time,” said the Corkman when he was asked about his reaction to only discovering his promotion to the role last October against Azerbaijan by seeing the armband on his rung in the dressing-room.

The last of the conundrums seems to revolve around the last of the attacking roles. Were Michael Obafemi lining out regularly for Swansea City, sustaining his double-figure goal half from last season, the tormentor of Scotland last time out would be an automatic starter.

“It’s always a dilemma and not an exact science,” stressed Kenny.

“You want your players to play every week. There’s no substitute for playing consistently but we don’t live in a perfect world and sometimes some of our players don’t get picked.

“We probably have more players consistently playing than we’ve had but less players in the Premier League than previously.”

Obafemi’s chief rival in that regard is Chiedozie Ogbene, whose June window was curtailed by his troublesome hamstrings.

Hitting the ground running back in the Championship for Rotherham United with five goals has made what looked a straightforward decision into a complicated one.

“Competition in all areas is good. Chiedozie is scoring goals so we’ll have to consider that but Callum Robinson was very influential as our main man and Scott Hogan got a hat-trick in last week’s midlands derby.

“Whether we can make any changes at all from the previous Scotland game…it’s difficult to leave anyone out of that team.”

Arguably, Kenny has the strongest squad available for a match from which, realistically, three points is the only palatable outcome for second place to be salvaged.

“We’re not at our full potential,” he stated. “There’s aspects from the performance against Scotland we can improve and we’re striving to do that.”

A development disassociated to their respective workloads could land Ireland’s way. Craig Gordon cut a casual figure walking through the team hotel yesterday but is on standby to depart should his overdue partner go into labour to deliver their baby.

Neither of the veteran’s back-up goalkeepers, Liam Kelly and Robbie McCrorie, have been capped at senior level.

Celtic cousins they may be but Ireland and Scotland have differing reserves when it comes to various departments of the pitch. Kenny will take any reprieve for using this famous venue to anoint his own history.