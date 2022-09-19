Robbie Brady in a rush to make up for lost time

Robbie Brady is in a hurry to make up for lost time as he eyes his first Ireland involvement for 18 months in Scotland on Saturday.

Injuries and his wait for the right challenge at club level prevented the 30-year-old from building on an international career that peaked at Euro 2016 with his goals against Italy and France.

Although he played only a sporadic part in Bournemouth’s promotion-winning season, featuring just seven times, consistency has been his friend in his latest venture at Preston North End.

Ryan Lowe started his new recruit in each of their first nine games, making the left wing-back role his own.

Replicating that progress at international level is his next target, resuming his presence in a green jersey that he last wore against Qatar in March 2021. An Achilles injury sustained in that friendly halted his cap total at 57.

“It's been too long,” he admitted. “It has been great being back in.

“It is difficult when you are out and missing the trips is a hard one to take but my body wasn't behaving itself. I managed to get a lot of work in in the off-season.

“I'm only 30 years of age but, there's no time to waste. There's not that many tournaments left so you want to grab it with both hands and try and push for them.

“My performances will have to be up to a level that keeps me involved and I'm confident enough I will be able to get to a level to stay in the picture. We'll see how things go but these tournaments are what it's all about, and what you want to strive to.

“We've got a big week ahead of us now, there's so many factors that will play in getting us to the Euros and like you said the World Cup after.”

Brady is relieved to be free of the injuries that stunted his career, glad too that Stephen Kenny kept faith in his abilities. The Dubliner seems likely to figure over the final double-header of the Uefa Nations League campaign that ends next Tuesday at home to Armenia.

“The last six to 12 months he (Kenny) has left it to me,” the ex-Manchester United wideman explained.

“I told him what I felt like I needed and he told me what he felt I needed. That sort of speaks for itself. I wasn't playing enough football to put myself in contention and I knew that myself.

"He's been great for me since he first come in, keeping in contact and his thoughts on me and where he thinks I can get to.

“I wasn't able to get myself in a position to give him what he needed. I am back fit and healthy and in a good place now to make an impact."

"It is hard to just be a fan and wanting the lads to do well, I think they have been excellent in the games but it is difficult watching on when you are not involved. But I got myself in a good place and managed to get back involved."