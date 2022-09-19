Andrew Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland squad with injury

Stephen Kenny will have to plan without central defender Andrew Omobamidele for the upcoming games against Scotland and Armenia.
The 20-year old picked up a groin injury in Norwich City's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
He's been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales, who reported for duty this morning, the FAI say.
Omobamidele has been in good form for the Canaries this season, since returning from an injury layoff.
Ireland face Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday at Hampden Park before taking on Armenia tomorrow week at the Aviva Stadium.