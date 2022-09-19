Andrew Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland squad with injury

The Norwich City defender has been replaced by Liam Scales. 
Andrew Omobamidele ruled out of Ireland squad with injury

DUE EAST: Andrew Omobamidele will stay with club Norwich City. 

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 11:04
Adrian Russell

Stephen Kenny will have to plan without central defender Andrew Omobamidele for the upcoming games against Scotland and Armenia.

The 20-year old picked up a groin injury in Norwich City's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. 

He's been replaced in the squad by Aberdeen defender Liam Scales, who reported for duty this morning, the FAI say. 

Omobamidele has been in good form for the Canaries this season, since returning from an injury layoff. 

Ireland face Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday at Hampden Park before taking on Armenia tomorrow week at the Aviva Stadium. 

More in this section

Jim Crawford 15/9/2022 Jim Crawford calls up quartet for U21s' playoff clash against Israel
Chelsea Takeover Chelsea expected to name RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director
Derby County v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Phil Neville hails Wayne Rooney handling of alleged racist incident in MLS clash
<p>John Sheridan during his spell as Waterford manager in 2020. </p>

'I nearly came to tears' - John Sheridan has brought an end to his managerial career

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.241 s