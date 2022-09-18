Becky Cassin strikes late on as Cork City clinch win over Galway

Goalkeeper Abby McCarthy had saved an Elle O’Flaherty penalty earlier on. 
BREAKTHROUGH: Cork City players celebrating after Becky Cassin scored the winning goal against Galway in the Women’s National League at Turner's Cross.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 12:41
John Fallon

Cork City 1 

Galway WFC 0

Cork City rose to within four points of eight-placed Sligo Rovers by claiming a late win against Galway on Saturday at Turners Cross.

Becky Cassin grabbed the last-minute winner in a game which saw Cork survive an early fright when goalkeeper Abby McCarthy saved Elle O’Flaherty’s penalty after Ciara McNamara was harshly adjudged to have handled in the box.

Shortly afterwards, City might have taken the lead but Galway stopper Abbie Ronayne foiled Laura Shine when she looked certain to score.

Eva Mangan came close to breaking the deadlock for the home side on 56 minutes and Galway’s Jamie Erickson saw her free-kick saved by McCarthy with five minutes to go but for all the diligence and effort expended, few real chances were created by either side.

Then, with just two minutes to play, Cork foraged a winner.

Substitute Chloe Atkinson floated in a cross that Shine guided onto a post.

Although the loose ball was scrambled away, from the throw-in, Cassin bore down on goal, finding the space to poke the ball past Ronayne to earn City just their fifth win of the season.

Elsewhere in the weekend series, Sligo lost 2-0 at Peamount, who are mounting a late title charge.

Wexford’s facile 3-0 home win over basement side Treaty United included a brace for Kylie Murphy that brought her over the 100-goal mark for her club but an injury sustained by Ellen Molloy could disrupt their ability to sustain top spot till the finish.

Reigning champions Shelbourne slipped four points off the lead following another defeat, this time at Athlone Town, who are just two pints further behind alongside Peamount.

