Fresh from morale-boosting draw with Manchester City, manager was keen to continue before postponements but now eyes Saints scalp
Gerrard 'selfishly' wanted to play on as Villa seek to keep momentum

Turning the tide: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (left) and Tyrone Mings. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire 

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 16:03
PA Staff

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admits he wanted the Premier League to continue following the Queen's death for "selfish" reasons, but says "some things in life are bigger than football".

Villa were unable to back up their morale-boosting 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City last weekend when all football fixtures in the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to the late British monarch.

Gerrard's side had been due to visit bottom-placed Leicester, but will now resume their campaign at home to Southampton on Friday night. Asked whether he had wanted to build instantly on that City draw at his pre-match press conference, Gerrard said: "We would have of course from a football perspective.

"But I think in life some things are bigger than football. I think the world was all in agreement that football should stop and pay its respect. That's what we did.

"Yes, from a total selfish football point of view, in my shoes, we were on the end of a really positive performance against Manchester City. A good strong team performance. Of course, you want to back that up as soon as you can.

"But, as I say, there are some things in life that are bigger than football."

Villa had lost their three previous games before holding City as the pressure on Gerrard intensified.

"We want to make it a turning point but just because you perform well against a high-quality opponent, it gives you no guarantees," said Gerrard, who expects goalkeeper Emi Martinez to play against Southampton following illness. "The onus is on us and the responsibility is on me to prepare the team to put in a good performance against a different opponent. They're a pressing team. They've changed slightly and gone a little bit more direct this season."

Southampton, who have taken seven points from their opening six fixtures, were thumped on their last visit to Villa Park - a 4-0 loss in March. Ralph Hasenhuttl has challenged his players to improve significantly on their "worst away game" of last season.

"They are full of high individual quality in the team," he said of Villa. "After a not so easy start, which is normal in the Premier League, they are starting to play better and I think the last game against Man City showed how good they can be at home.

"For us, we had some very good games there in the past and last year was maybe one of the not so good ones for us and we want to do things much better.

"It was maybe the worst away game we had last season and it's a good chance to show we can do it better."

Saints pair Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (hamstring) remain sidelined.

