Healy to watch potential title decider from stands after three-match touchline ban 

Cork City manager Colin Healy has confirmed that he has received a three-match touchline ban from the FAI which includes Friday night’s potentially title-deciding encounter away to Galway United.

City, who haven’t lost away from home in the league this season, head to Eamonn Deacy Park knowing a victory will see them become first division champions and secure their automatic return to the top flight of Irish football in the process.

But they will have to do it without Healy in the dugout as the FAI have suspended him for three matches following his red card in the aftermath of their recent 2-2 draw with Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

“Unfortunately, I will be missing for a few weeks,” confirmed the City boss.

As an added punishment, the former Republic of Ireland international also won’t be allowed to enter the City dressing room before, during, or after those games.

“I don’t know the rules on that one yet but I would imagine probably not, no. But I will think of something,” added Healy. “I won’t be creepy sneaking into the dressing rooms or anything like that but whether I do my team talk in the hotel or somewhere else it’ll be no problem.

“I have seen that with a few managers over my time, they have been suspended but they have been coming in backdoors and coming through different ways - you don’t want to know - but I probably won’t do that.

“Knowing my luck I would probably get caught doing it or John will be waiting for me or something like that. No, I won’t be doing that.

“But listen it is what it is. I have got a ban and I probably need to learn from that. Sometimes it can be frustrating but I need to learn from it.

“I keep going back to the players, it’s about the players. When the players go onto the pitch they are in control.

“Ok, I could stand on the sideline and give instructions but the players, they know what they are doing. It’s up to them at the end of the day.”

Galway are currently without a win in their last four league outings which led to their manager John Caulfield hailing Cork City - his former club - as “worthy champions” following United’s 1-1 draw away to Cobh Ramblers last Friday night.

“I don’t listen to any of that kind of stuff, no, no,” insisted Healy when asked about those comments.

“The only thing I focus on is my team and just make sure our players are focussed on the jobs that we ask them to do.

“I’m not worried about what other people say to be honest and I’m not saying that in a bad way.

“I just focus on our squad, our team, our players, and our staff that we all know what we are doing and why we are doing it.

“If we can do that then we have got a good chance of winning the game. But I know what we are going into, it will be a difficult game and we don’t underestimate any team.”