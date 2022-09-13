Inter’s Dzeko back to haunt Plzen once again

Champions League round-up

Whenever Edin Dzeko plays against Viktoria Plzen, the goals start flowing.

Dzeko scored one goal and set up another Tuesday to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory over the Czech club in the Champions League. It was the Bosnia international’s 10th goal in nine matches against Plzen, and ninth in the last six.

The 10 goals against Plzen are the most Dzeko has scored against any team.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi surprisingly left Lautaro Martínez on the bench for the match, starting instead with Dzeko and Joaquín Correa. And the two combined for Inter’s opener in the 20th minute. Robin Gosens controlled a lofted ball with his back to goal and sent it to Correa, who in turn found Dzeko on the left for an angled shot into the far bottom corner.

Plzen were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute when midfielder Pavel Bucha was sent off with a red card. Referee Sandro Schärer initially gave a yellow card for Bucha’s challenge on Nicolò Barella but then changed it to a straight red after reviewing the incident.

In the 70th, Inter again broke forward and Deko picked out Denzel Dumfries, who scored past Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku should be back for its next Champions League match against Barcelona.

The Belgium international is expected to return from his thigh injury after the international break.

In Group B, Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrd.

Porto v Club Brugge. In Group D : Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt.