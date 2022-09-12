Michael Obafemi to return to Swansea squad once he proves he is in 'right place' 

Michael Obafemi is in line for a Swansea return once he proves that he is in the "right place".

Obafemi was left out of the squad for the Welsh side's last Championship game, a win over QPR.

Swansea manager Russell Martin said today that the striker has been training hard, but referenced his failed deadline day move to Burnley as a "turbulent" time.

"Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back in the squad," said Martin. "That’s where we’re at. It is what it is. Obviously, he had a turbulent few days during the transfer window.

"After that, it’s down to him to show us he’s in the right place to contribute to the group. As soon as he is, he’ll be back in and ready to go."

The Welsh outfit face Sheffield United on Tuesday night, and Martin is unsure if he will include the Irish international in his squad, or not.

Martin added that Obafemi will have to jostle with the players who got the side the win over QPR, if he is to regain his place in the side.

"Michael has to compete with those guys, [who beat QPR] and give us a decision to make for the squad ahead of tomorrow," said Martin.

"I would say he is getting there, slowly but surely. We’re in a better place than we were a week ago and that’s all we can ask."

Martin continued: "I don’t think he is unhappy that he is still here.

"I think he was told that the move was closer than it actually was, so when you think something is there that is beneficial in ways outside of football, financial, length of contract, all that stuff, then you know there is going to be some disappointment.

"He understands how important the club have been for his own development over the last year and how patient the club and supporters have been with him.

"They all have different ways of dealing with things, different personalities and different characteristics. Some people can remain super focused and not let the external noise affect them, and for others it’s a bit more difficult.

"We just have to help Michael through the period and get him back to where he was last season from January onwards, and I’m sure we will.

"There’s no problem with the way he has trained at all, but he has to out-train a number of other people.

"We just need to make sure he is ready to contribute on the pitch and hopefully that’s tomorrow night."