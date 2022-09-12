Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds off as more games fall

Two of next weekend’s biggest Premier League’s matches have been called off because of policing issues related to the Queen’s funeral. Hours after Arsenal’s Europa League tie at home to PSV on Thursday was postponed it was confirmed that Manchester United v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool would go the same way.

The Premier League said the other seven fixtures due to be played from Friday would go ahead, with Brighton v Crystal Palace having already been postponed for unrelated reasons.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” the league said.

In a statement Uefa said the Arsenal tie was off due “to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

It is understood another factor in the decision was that the fixture was considered a higher-risk one because of the number of PSV fans due to travel, and their reputation.

Manchester United and Leeds held talks with the police and due to the number of officers being deployed for the funeral they were left with the impression that it would be extremely difficult for the grudge fixture to be staged.

That was confirmed by the Premier League in a statement that said: “Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.” A Uefa spokesman confirmed the Arsenal-PSV game had yet to be rescheduled. However Arsenal are expecting either their Premier League game against Manchester City on 19 October or their Carabao Cup tie versus Brighton in early November will have to be moved to accommodate the fixture.

Meanwhile a Football League source told the Guardian that while it wanted to play as many games as possible this weekend, and nothing was definitive, it would count as a success if the majority of the games kicked off then.

In the Championship, Millwall, QPR and Watford are due to be at home on Saturday, while Leyton Orient and Sutton United are the London clubs due to play home games in League Two.

Uefa is still expecting the midweek Champions League matches involving English teams, including Liverpool’s home match against Ajax on Tuesday, and Chelsea’s and Manchester City’s games at home against Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund respectively on Wednesday, to take place.

The EFL also confirmed on Monday that its midweek fixture programme would return as scheduled on Tuesday, with tributes to be paid to Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

Guardian