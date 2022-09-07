Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams
Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer
Serge Aurier has joined Nottingham Forest subject to visa approval (Michael Regan/PA)
Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 20:25
PA

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval.

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad.

In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Aurier joined Paris St Germain in 2015 and two years later moved to Tottenham, for whom he made 110 appearances during his four years in north London.

More in this section

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month
Stephen Bradley speaks to the media 7/9/2022 Stephen Bradley says decision to dock Sligo points "the only outcome"
Sporting Lisbon spoils Frankfurt’s Champions League debut Sporting Lisbon spoils Frankfurt’s Champions League debut
forestPlace: UK
<p>Ajax's players celebrate their team's firs goal, scored by Edson Alvarez, during a Champions League group A soccer match between Ajax and Rangers at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)</p>

Rangers beaten 4-0 by Ajax in tough Champions League return

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up