Bradley: Rovers focused on points not prize money as group stages kick-off

The SSE Airtricity League’s record in Europe’s group stages remains unimpressive.

Three campaigns have produced just the one win – for Dundalk at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv – in 18 attempts but Stephen Bradley is adamant that his Shamrock Rovers side is intent on changing that.

This isn’t the Europa League, of course, but the Europa Conference League. If operating one rung lower this time should make things that bit less onerous then it doesn’t take all that much from the buzz that comes with banking half-a-dozen games against tonight’s Swedish opponents, Molde of Norway and Belgium’s Gent.

Bradley spoke of the “little circus” that comes with these occasions and the €500,000 on offer for three points isn’t to be sneezed at even with over three million already banked for their progress this far.

The money is huge by Irish standards but Rovers are not here for the scenery, or to be patted on the head for their efforts, and Bradley’s take on where this sits in his footballing experiences was proof of that.

“It’s nice. This was one of our goals that we’ve wanted but now we are here, we are not here just to be here. That’s something I may assess or look back on at the end of the year, when I’m sacked from here, or when I leave at some point, but now it’s just about focus[ing] on the game plan and focusing on what we have to do to win the game.” Graham Burke and Simon Power are back in harness after injury, but Richie Towell is a doubt after picking up a problem in last week’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bohemians, while Roberto Lopes, unavailable since late July, is another week to ten days away before he makes a return.

Rovers have won all four of their European home games to date this season and Bradley isn’t naïve enough to think that his counterpart, Thomas Lagerlöf, will plan for a Rovers side anything like as poor as the one that succumbed to a flat and disappointing 1-0 loss against Bohemians last Friday.

Lagerlöf backed that up by admitting that he had seen very little of Rovers’ league games on tape. The bulk of his observances have come from the Hoops’ European experiences and he spoke of an opponent that will bring a bunch of honest players, some creativity and a pinch of speed to the occasion in Tallaght.

Djurgårdens IF arrived on the back of a detour through Shannon but they aren’t the first visiting side to be discommoded in that fashion and Lagerlof was laidback about any possible effect it might have. “We’ve been through worse,” he shrugged. “It’s part of travelling.” The hope is that a more acute form of motion sickness is in the works.

“They are a very good side,” said Bradley. “They are near the top of their domestic league and when you watch them you can see they are really well coached. Some really dangerous players in the team and they play off a structure and a real plan. They are a really good team.”