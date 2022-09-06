Champions League wrap: Mbappe double downs Juve

The PSG star striker scored two superb goals as Paris Saint-Germain started its Champions League campaign with a dominant display in a 2-1 win over Juventus.
Champions League wrap: Mbappe double downs Juve

AT THE DOUBLE: PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Champions League soccer match Group H against Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 22:47
AP

Kylian Mbappé showed no respect to the Old Lady.

The PSG star striker scored two superb goals Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain started its Champions League campaign with a dominant display in a 2-1 win over Juventus.

At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappé became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe’s top club competition, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi.

PSG had never beaten Juventus in eight previous meetings.

But their last matchup dated back to 1997, and the tide has now turned in favor of the French league champions and their armada of world-class players.

Mbappé and his teammates were in total control throughout the first half, with Neymar and Messi putting on an exquisite show of dribbles and passes.

Juventus had a good 10-minute spell in the second half after American midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back, ensuring a tense finale. PSG’s defense appeared nervous toward the end but resisted the pressure.

Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in Group H’s other match.

Strikes from Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo shortly after half-time were enough to get the win for the Portuguese side.

Seven-time winner AC Milan opened its Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Salzburg on Tuesday.

Noah Okafor put Salzburg ahead with a splendid goal near the half-hour mark but Milan equalized before the break when Alexis Saelemaekers had time to control a cross from Rafael Leão before shooting in from the centre of the area.

Leão then nearly won it for Milan in stoppage time when he had a shot deflected off the post.

Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a stunning 4-1 away victory against RB Leipzig. 

A Maryan Shved double helped the Ukrainians to the convincing win, while exciting winger Mykhailo Mudryk impressed on the evening.

More in this section

Croatia Soccer Champions League Everything is missing – Thomas Tuchel frustrated as Chelsea falter
Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool advise fans on personal safety ahead of Champions League tie at Napoli
Olympique de Marseille Press Conference - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Dimitri Payet hopes West Ham fans now understand ‘brutal’ departure
Wales’ Kayleigh Green (right) and Slovenia’s Lana Golob battle for possession in their goalless World Cup qualifier in Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wales secure World Cup play-off spot after nervy draw against Slovenia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up