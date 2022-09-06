Champions League wrap: Mbappe double downs Juve

Kylian Mbappé showed no respect to the Old Lady.

The PSG star striker scored two superb goals Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain started its Champions League campaign with a dominant display in a 2-1 win over Juventus.

At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappé became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe’s top club competition, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi.

PSG had never beaten Juventus in eight previous meetings.

But their last matchup dated back to 1997, and the tide has now turned in favor of the French league champions and their armada of world-class players.

Mbappé and his teammates were in total control throughout the first half, with Neymar and Messi putting on an exquisite show of dribbles and passes.

Juventus had a good 10-minute spell in the second half after American midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back, ensuring a tense finale. PSG’s defense appeared nervous toward the end but resisted the pressure.

Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in Group H’s other match.

Strikes from Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo shortly after half-time were enough to get the win for the Portuguese side.

Seven-time winner AC Milan opened its Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Salzburg on Tuesday.

Noah Okafor put Salzburg ahead with a splendid goal near the half-hour mark but Milan equalized before the break when Alexis Saelemaekers had time to control a cross from Rafael Leão before shooting in from the centre of the area.

Leão then nearly won it for Milan in stoppage time when he had a shot deflected off the post.

Finally, Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a stunning 4-1 away victory against RB Leipzig.

A Maryan Shved double helped the Ukrainians to the convincing win, while exciting winger Mykhailo Mudryk impressed on the evening.