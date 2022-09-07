Golden streak of luck helping an ever-improving Ireland

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER GROUP A

SLOVAKIA…0 IRELAND…1 (Denise O’Sullivan 36)

Fortune favours the brave and the hope is that Ireland’s golden streak of breaks continues into next month’s playoffs.

A sequence of five results since last Thursday – including their two wins – have aligned to not alone clasp a first-ever World Cup playoff ticket but bypass their route into the series final on October 11.

The last of those was delivered last night from a patchy game in Slovakia, settled on 36 minutes by a piece of brilliance by Diane O’Sullivan, her swivel creating the space to tuck the ball into the bottom corner.

Vera Pauw’s side will discover their opposition for the one-off tie this Friday’s draw but are developing a winning habit that engenders a confidence and momentum peaking at the perfect time.

Who is to say their luck won’t continue by the two other teams through to the final drawing each other, increasing the chances of them encountering a beatable nation in their decider? Everything else has fallen into place.

“We want to put Ireland on the football map,” declared Katie McCabe, the Irish captain after they’d finished the campaign with six points.

“You see what The Lionesses have done from the Euros over the summer. We want to be competing against the best teams in Europe and the best teams in the world, giving people tough games. I think we’ve shown that by getting four clean sheets in the last four games.

We’ve got ourselves a bit of justice and with that bonus of missing the first round of the playoffs and now there’s a Cup final to come.” Slovakia were a shadow of the team that pushed Ireland so strongly in the 1-1 draw at Tallaght last November, not once seriously testing Courtney Brosnan over the 90 minutes before a measly crowd of 490.

Delivering the game-winning goal against the Finns cemented Lily Agg’s status as the ready-made replacement for the player she replaced, Ruesha Littlejohn, and she harnessed midfield for her first competitive cap.

Slovak boss Peter Kopúň had circled the Megan Campbell throw-in weaponry from the touchline in his pre-match warnings, stressing the difficulty posed for any team to defend the deliveries.

His side were the latest victims, powerless to stem the flow of throws onto the heads of Louise Quinn or Diane Caldwell up front the back.

From that panic that it wrought, of equal importance were the second balls and frequently it was O’Sullivan who was first to react.

On more than one occasion, her path to goal was blocked by a wave of blue inside the 18-yard box, forcing Ireland to rethink and utilise width that was rarely available in the early stages.

Instead of Thursday’s deficiencies, when they allowed Finland spring from the outset, against the Slovaks it was the lack of accuracy on the final pass that was hampering them.

A typically incisive dash into the box by Heather Payne deserved a pinpoint cross, only for Campbell to delay squaring the ball.

Even McCabe was off-colour in her execution, lacking elevation on a free-kick that eventually offered her a second attempt which she sent straight into the hands.of Maria Korenčiová.

Slovakia’s first effort in vain didn’t arrive till midway through the half when skipper Dominika Škorvánková tried to catch Brosnan out with a 20-yarder but the goalkeeper scampered across goal to foil.

On the half hour, Diana Lemešová’s lofted pass behind the backline almost presented Patrícia Hmírová with an opening to crown her 100th cap with a goal but she was too slow to pounce.

Although goalmouth action was scarce, Ireland still held an edge that threatened to find a breakthrough.

Caldwell should have done so on 33 minutes, swiping horribly wide from just eight years out after Quinn’s knockdown from a Campbell throw, but O’Sullivan wasn’t so wasteful.

A core feature of this campaign has been the emergence of Jess Ziu as a regular and her contribution was illustrated by igniting the move that engineered the game's solitary strike.

Her tidiness in midfield was apparent when he latched onto a loose ball, releasing the ball to O’Sullivan on the right. She, in turn, fed Payne to surge towards the endline before cutting the ball across the six-yard lane.

That corridor of uncertainty was too much for Jana Vojteková, whose outstretched foot only managed to poke the ball into the path of O’Sullivan. Without much time, she still had the nimbleness to turn and steer the ball into the far corner past Korenčiová’s dive.

Once ahead, Ireland were never rattled, the Slovaks devoid of the creativeness to cause the upset the manager was in need of to save his job.

McCabe fired a dipping volley just past the upright on the hour and O’Riordan saw her shot amid a scramble cleared off the line Patrícia Fischerová.

A wild shot from distance by substitute Tamara Morávková that sailed over six minutes from the end was the closest the hosts got to Brosnan’s goal.

Not a great performance from Ireland, but it didn’t need to be.

SLOVAKIA: M Korenčiová; A Horváthová, K Košíková, P Fischerová, J Vojteková; D Lemešová; P Hmírová (T Morávková 72) , M Mikolajová, D Škorvánková, M Šurnovská (K Panáková 83); L Maťavková (S Semanová 66).

IRELAND: C Brosnan; C O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; H Scott (E Molloy 68), L Agg, D O’Sullivan, M Campbell; J Ziu, K McCabe; H Payne. (L Kiernan 83).

REFEREE: Maria Martinez (SPN).

ATTENDANCE: 490.