Heather Payne's selfless running typifies Ireland's spirit

Watching Heather Payne run herself into the ground on Thursday night was to be reminded of John Aldridge’s quip that to play up front for Ireland was to risk turning his legs into tree stumps.

The game has changed since the Jack Charlton days but Payne’s task was just as thankless against the Finns, especially in that first-half in Tallaght as Ireland struggled to get a grip on the Group A game.

Time and again she found herself trying to hold possession or create something while the cavalry mustered its horses and maybe its no coincidence that she could hardly muster more than a guff when through on the goalkeeper nine minutes after half-time.

All that grunt work takes it’s toll but Payne is ready to go again tomorrow when Ireland go in search of the three points in Slovakia.

“You always want to be in the starting XI, you don't want to give up your place and sit back, but we have a great squad, players who can come off the bench. We're going into Slovakia as if it's another very important game, looking for the win. I'm not sure what ideas Vera (Pauw) has but I'd love to be out there again.”

The Republic of Ireland manager had this last group game firmly in her sights even before she quit the playing surface in Tallaght four days ago. So did did her captain Katie McCabe. Both know this is not an academic exercise.

Win and the Irish could finish the qualifiers as one of the three best runners-up, a status that brings with it the benefit of skipping the first play-off round, with the complications eased over the weekend on the back of other results.

That said, they still have to win it.

“Slovakia came (to Dublin) and drew 1-1 last year so they are a tough side to play. They've taken points off Finland and put it up to Sweden so it won't be easy but we have grown since we last played Slovakia. We’re getting better with each game and hopefully we push on, get the win.”

They can’t let up now.

It may sound harsh but the fact is that the light will dim on that defeat of Finland, memorable as the occasion and its aftermath was, if they can’t go on and push through to the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

That’s not to deny that this has already been a campaign of progress, one that can’t be denied regardless of the outcome. Drawing away to Sweden was monumental, so too the 2-1 defeat of the Finns in Helsinki last October.

The squad has absorbed and utilised the pain of the failed Euro 2022 expedition and, in particular, the crushing loss away to Ukraine at the back end of the group that saw them cough up an almost unassailable position behind Germany in the group.

Righting that wrong with their second successive win against Finland, and securing the second spot behind the Swedes in this campaign, should serve as a balm of some sort for this group of players who are doing this for more than just their own inner circle.

They have spoken time and again as individuals about the responsibility they feel for the wider women’s game in Ireland and Payne, who debuted the year after the senior squad went on strike for better treatment, is as conscious of that as anyone.

Though only 22, she is a role model that wasn’t nearly so visible to her when she was a kid growing up in Ballinasloe and still a long way removed, literally and figuritavely, from the player who would play for Peamount, Bristol, Florida State and her country.

“It wasn't as obvious for us as girls. I don't think I did have an Irish women's team to look up to as it wasn't that focus on it, but there is that focus now. All these young girls idolise us in a good way and we can show them. If you want to play soccer, it's something you can do.

“My heroes were all male, all the top male players. Maybe Katie Taylor with the boxing, but I never had a female footballer that I looked up to. It'd be nice if that changed and it has changed with England winning the Euros, that's made a big impact here and in England.”