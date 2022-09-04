Happier Grealish ready for Euro return? 

Bernardo Silva and Rodri both played for Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday after modest first seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Both have gone on to establish themselves at City.

Jack Grealish, back on familiar territory here, didn’t, but will be hoping to follow in their footsteps. Grealish scored seven goals in 39 appearances for City in 2021-22, but only started 22 Premier League games, netting three times.

A slight injury has meant Grealish has made just one Premier League start this season, against West Ham United.

But manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the 26-year-old is high in his thoughts as he prepares his team to face Sevilla tomorrow night in the Champions League.

“Jack started really well in pre-season and in the game against West Ham he played really, really well,” said Guardiola. “Now he’s come back and we need players so it’s important for Jack to come back.

“We thought about bringing him on at 1-0. He’s been back in training just two days with us.”

On Saturday night, back at Aston Villa where he spent 19 years as man and boy, Grealish cut a happier figure than the forlorn, lonely looking one that made his first return to Birmingham last December as a €115m player when his brief appearance and every touch were roundly booed.

This time, there was polite applause when he warmed up and he was back to his confident, cocky, entertaining self, indulging in a long-range ball juggling game with fellow substitute Riyad Mahrez.

Both players tried to out-do each other by belting it as high as they could before keeping it in the air with breathtaking control.

Grealish was even cheered by the Aston Villa supporters as he managed to control and keep up a high ball that left him sprinting to prevent it touching the ground.

Guardiola and City’s Holy Grail remains the Champions League and the Spaniard is looking to make full use of his expansive squad on his return to Spain tomorrow evening.

Switzerland international defender Manuel Akanji is also likely to be involved after the birth of his child.

“He’s ready. He came back really well from Dortmund,” added Guardiola.

City supporters and media arrived in Birmingham seemingly poised to celebrate Erling Haaland becoming the first player in English football for 76 years to score hat-tricks in three successive matches.

As is often the case – and what gives the game its unpredictable beauty – it didn’t happen.

Haaland’s customary goal was almost as simple and closely executed as you could get.

But City were never going to have things all their own way against a Villa team fired up by under-pressure manager Steven Gerrard.

They fought and fought and got their just reward with a smart equaliser from Leon Bailey.

Starting with a trip to bottom side Leicester City on Saturday, Gerrard faces a more winnable set of fixtures, with Southampton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to follow.

But he warned: “If we go into Leicester and think just because we have performed well here that it guarantees us anything there, it doesn’t.

“We’ve got to remember what we put into this game to get a decent outcome. And hopefully we can get an even better one.”

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martínez 7; Cash 6 (Young 27 minutes, 6), Konsa 7, Mings 8, Digne 7; Douglas Luiz 7, Kamara 7, McGinn © 6 (Coutinho 65 minutes, 7); Bailey 8 (Buendía 90+1 minutes, 6), Watkins 8, J Ramsey 8.

Subs not used: Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Olsen, Archer.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 7; Walker 6 (Aké 80 minutes, 6), Stones 7, Rúben Dias 6, Cancelo 6; Rodri 7, Gündogan 6 ©; Bernardo Silva 6 (Mahrez 73 minutes, 6), De Bruyne 8, Foden 7, Haaland 8.

Subs not used: Grealish, Ortega, Álvarez, Gómez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7/10