Hammers fume as VAR rules out Cornet's late 'equaliser' at Chelsea

Premier League: Chelsea 2 West Ham Utd 1.

CONTROVERSIAL scenes again at Stamford Bridge, as VAR came to Chelsea's rescue to deny West Ham a late equaliser the East London team deserved.

Three weeks ago Spurs scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw left Thomas Tuchel livid with the referee and VAR, claiming Harry Kane's late goal should not have stood.

This time Tuchel was thanking his lucky stars for VAR's intervention after West Ham substitute Maxwell Cornet scored an 89th-minute 'equaliser' in a thrilling finale.

Referee Andrew Madley initially allowed the goal as West Ham's fans celebrated what would have been a well-deserved point. But VAR Jarred Gillett persuaded Madley to review the incident on a pitchside monitor, and he ruled that Hammers' forward Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

David Moyes was incensed, having seen his side go so close to taking at least a point. After a drab first-half, in which neither goalkeeper was called into action, West Ham took the lead when Michail Antonio tapped home Declan Rice's cutback after Mendy flapped at Lucas Paqueta's header from a corner in the 62nd minute.

It was a well-deserved reward for Antonio, who had unsettled Chelsea's defenders all game with a physical performance, including a running battle with Thiago Silva, who has rarely looked so rattled.

Tuchel had made a host of changes from the side that had lost at Southampton on Tuesday, dropping Mason Mount, Jorgniho, Kai Havertz and Cesar Azpilicueta, but it was only after three of those were reintroduced as substitutes that Chelsea turned the game around. Ben Chilwell replaced Marc Cucurella to the greatest effect, scoring Chelsea's equaliser after flicking on Silva's long pass with his head and then poking the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Chilwell then provided the cross for fellow sub Havertz to beat Angelo Ogbonna to the ball and score his first goal of the season with a first-time finish inside the near post.

Cornet, on as a late substitute for West Ham, had earlier missed a great chance to score when he thumped a free header against the woodwork. But he finished decisively with a powerful shot in the 89th minute for what West Ham thought would be the equaliser – only to be crushed by disappointment by the officials.

CHELSEA (3-1-4-2): Mendy 6; Fofana 6, Thiago Silva 6, Koulibaly 6; Loftus-Cheek 6; James 7, Gallagher 6, Kovacic 6, Cucurella 6; Pulisic 6, Sterling 7.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Kehrer 7, Zouma 6, Emerson 7; Rice 8, Soucek 6; Bowen 6, Lucas Paqueto 7 Fornals 6; Antonio 8.

Referee: Andrew Madley 6