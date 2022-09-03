Cork City's Harrington edges closer to Goodison move

David Harrington is edging closer to joining Everton, with the Cork City goalkeeper travelling to England this weekend to meet Toffees’ top brass including manager Frank Lampard.

A flock of UK clubs, including Newcastle United, have been monitoring the 22-year-old during his stellar first full season between the posts, burnished by 14 clean sheets for the runaway First Division leaders.

Thursday’s transfer deadline came and went without a fee being agreed between Everton and City but the parties remain in negotiations about a package despite Harrington becoming a free agent after the Rebels’ final game on October 21 against Bray Wanderers.

City’s only entitlement at that point will be a modest sum under Fifa’s compensation statutes but it’s believed Everton are amenable to a creative solution, leaning heavily on milestone bonuses and shared benefits from any future transfer fee.

A commitment to visit Turner’s Cross for a friendly, as Everton did for Sligo Rovers following their purchase of Séamus Coleman, is also under consideration.

City boss Colin Healy has confirmed Harrington will remain with his side for the five-game title run-in but is likely on the move to what describes as a massive club.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was also made aware of the Irish custodian. He is on the lookout for a goalkeeper on the rise following Martin Dubravka’s midweek exit to Manchester United. Although Howe explored Harrington’s credentials, the Magpies didn’t follow up with an offer.

Everton plan to involve their new recruit in the first-team goalkeeping training under Alan Kelly’s tutelage from January before deciding on the next step of his career development. First-team action on loan in England or back at Cork, rather than pedestrian U23 level, is the unified priority.

“If Harry does go to Everton, he deserves it,” admitted Healy after Friday night’s 2-2 draw against Longford, which extended City’s lead at the summit to eight points.

“That’s what you want. Players want to play at the highest level “Everton are a massive club. People don’t realise how big they are.

“He’s still with us but let’s see what happens over the next few days.”

City’s No 1 – son of former City goalkeeping legend Phil ‘Biscuit’ Harrington – endured a few shaky moments in his latest assignment at Turner's Cross.

Once in each half, Longford's Jordan Adeyemo pounced on his hesitancy in possession, almost leading to embarrassing concessions. Healy is in no doubt the speculation leading up to the deadline was a factor in the uncharacteristic lapses.

“He did okay on Friday but there was a lot of stuff going on during the week,” admitted his manager, who previously worked with the stopper at City’s U19s.

“It can be difficult for a young lad having that pressure. He’s a young lad who has done very well for himself and has a big future in the game.

“He’s a great fella, has a great attitude and is popular in the dressing-room. He loves his football; it’s massive these days for kids that he watches games and can tell you everything that’s happening. He has a love for the game.

“A good sign from a young player is that he wants to be better. Harry is getting better and better.

“He’s working under our experienced coach Mark McNulty who has a great way of dealing with people and with his father too. Harry has a lot of good people around him.”