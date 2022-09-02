Enda Curran's strike enough for Treaty to see off Cobh

Treaty United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Enda Curran’s 11th League goal of the season proved decisive as Treaty United tightened their grip in the final play-off spot with a Munster derby victory over Cobh Ramblers. The Galway native showed his usual instinct inside the penalty area to finally get the better of a stubborn Rams defence.

Played on an extremely damp Markets Field surface, the visitors were lacking some confidence with only one win since mid-April and would finish with 10 following the late dismissal of Harlain Mbayo. Cobh have now conceded 66 goals in 27 games, the most across either division, though they looked more organised tonight for large spells.

In a first half, which was overall lacking in quality, the two biggest chances came in the final moments before the break. First, Jake Hegarty steered a header onto the bar from close range from a corner. He had to improvise as a drilled effort came his way with Jack Brady beaten in the home goal.

Curran went close for United moments later, with Willie Armshaw’s pace getting him free on the right before he crossed early onto for the Galway native to head narrowly wide.

Shane Keegan’s side came under more pressure after the restart and it told just shy of the hour mark. Ben O’Riordan, who transferred from Cobh to Treaty in the summer was the provider.

He marched up the right wing with some wonderful footwork, before drilling low to Curran who displayed his usual poachers instinct to finish first time at the near post.

Mbayo received a second yellow card inside the final 10 minutes after a clumsy foul just outside the area. Ultimately, the Cork outfit struggled to work Brady who helps them to a sixth clean sheet since the summer break.

United now move six clear of Wexford with six league games to go. For Cobh, 7th is surely beyond them, but they must try to avoid finishing bottom with Athlone still two points behind them.

Treaty United: Treaty United: Brady; O’Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden ©; George, Walsh, Christopher, Armshaw (Melody 77), Devitt; Curran (Edogun 74).

Cobh Ramblers: Hunt; Fleming (Kervick 69), Mbayo, Frahill, O’Sullivan-Connell; McGrath, Abbott © (O’Connell 81), Phillips (Holland HT); O’Leary, Hegarty, Drinan (Desmond 69).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.