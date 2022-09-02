Enda Curran's strike enough for Treaty to see off Cobh

Enda Curran’s 11th League goal of the season proved decisive as Treaty United tightened their grip in the final play-off spot with a Munster derby victory over Cobh Ramblers
Enda Curran's strike enough for Treaty to see off Cobh

BODY ON THE LINE: Stephen Christopher, Treaty United, having his shot deflected by Darragh O'Sullivan Cobh Ramblers, in the SSE League of Ireland First Division in the Market's field. Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 21:57
Tom Clancy, Markets Field

Treaty United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Enda Curran’s 11th League goal of the season proved decisive as Treaty United tightened their grip in the final play-off spot with a Munster derby victory over Cobh Ramblers. The Galway native showed his usual instinct inside the penalty area to finally get the better of a stubborn Rams defence.

Played on an extremely damp Markets Field surface, the visitors were lacking some confidence with only one win since mid-April and would finish with 10 following the late dismissal of Harlain Mbayo. Cobh have now conceded 66 goals in 27 games, the most across either division, though they looked more organised tonight for large spells.

In a first half, which was overall lacking in quality, the two biggest chances came in the final moments before the break. First, Jake Hegarty steered a header onto the bar from close range from a corner. He had to improvise as a drilled effort came his way with Jack Brady beaten in the home goal.

Curran went close for United moments later, with Willie Armshaw’s pace getting him free on the right before he crossed early onto for the Galway native to head narrowly wide.

Shane Keegan’s side came under more pressure after the restart and it told just shy of the hour mark. Ben O’Riordan, who transferred from Cobh to Treaty in the summer was the provider.

He marched up the right wing with some wonderful footwork, before drilling low to Curran who displayed his usual poachers instinct to finish first time at the near post.

Mbayo received a second yellow card inside the final 10 minutes after a clumsy foul just outside the area. Ultimately, the Cork outfit struggled to work Brady who helps them to a sixth clean sheet since the summer break.

United now move six clear of Wexford with six league games to go. For Cobh, 7th is surely beyond them, but they must try to avoid finishing bottom with Athlone still two points behind them.

Treaty United: Treaty United: Brady; O’Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden ©; George, Walsh, Christopher, Armshaw (Melody 77), Devitt; Curran (Edogun 74).

Cobh Ramblers: Hunt; Fleming (Kervick 69), Mbayo, Frahill, O’Sullivan-Connell; McGrath, Abbott © (O’Connell 81), Phillips (Holland HT); O’Leary, Hegarty, Drinan (Desmond 69).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

More in this section

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League - Old Trafford United now have a plan, it's an audacious act of major surgery
Kilmarnock v Celtic - cinch Premiership - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby
Brentford v Everton - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon move never came close to happening
<p>SCORING STREAK: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Jadon Sancho:  Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up