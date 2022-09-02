Jadon Sancho:  Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho believes the confusion at Manchester United has lifted under Erik ten Hag. The England forward feels the Dutchman has brought much-needed clarity to Old Trafford
Jadon Sancho:  Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United

SCORING STREAK: Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 19:40
Nick Mashiter

Jadon Sancho believes the confusion at Manchester United has lifted under Erik ten Hag.

The England forward feels the Dutchman has brought much-needed clarity to Old Trafford.

Sancho struck to earn United a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday and lift them to fifth in the Premier League.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10)

Sancho has played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer but thinks Ten Hag has made an instant impact after his arrival from Ajax.

He said: “I would say (there’s) more information, a more clear plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely.

“The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

“We’re training more together and as you saw from pre-season, we’re playing well together. We’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.”

Sancho’s second goal of the season wrapped up United’s third straight win – the first time they have won three consecutive Premier League games since April 2021.

It is a recovery having lost to Brighton on the opening day before being humbled 4-0 at Brentford just three weeks ago.

Manchester United were disjointed at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“It is a long time (since winning three straight games), but every week is going to be tough and we have to be ready and hopefully keep up this momentum,” said Sancho.

“We knew we had to wake up after the Brentford game, we’ve got three wins in a row now and we have to keep this up and hopefully keep getting some more wins.

“We stuck to the game plan as the manager wanted and in every training session we‘re working hard to get better and better.”

United now welcome leaders Arsenal on Sunday having moved to within six points of the Gunners with Mikel Arteta’s side having won all five league games this term.

Sancho added: “They’ve won five out of five so we know Arsenal is going to be a tough game, we’re going to have to be ready, I’m sure the boys will recover now and be ready for Sunday.”

More in this section

Brentford v Everton - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon move never came close to happening
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference and Training Session Megan Connolly latest player ruled out of Slovakia clash
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - The City Ground Antonio Conte: Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage
Man UtdSanchoPlace: UK
Kilmarnock v Celtic - cinch Premiership - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park

Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up