Ireland skipper Katie McCabe revels in delayed justice

Katie McCabe felt justice was served cold to Finland in the manner of the goal that decided the playoff for the World Cup playoff.

Last October in Helsinki, the Ireland captain was off the pitch when Finland struck an equaliser in the qualifier Ireland would go on to win 2-1.

Fast-forward to Tallaght Stadium and visiting boss, interim manager Marko Saloranta, was left seething by the decision of referee Stéphanie Frappart to keep Emma Koivisto on the sideline following a clash with McCabe.

Ireland promptly took the 53rd-minute free-kick through Megan Connolly, which landed perfectly for Lily Agg to vault into the air to nod past the advancing Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Delirium for Ireland, destitution for Finland – the three-time Euro qualifiers and second seeds out of the mix and staring into a dead rubber against neighbours Sweden on Tuesday.

“That’s how it works, the football gods,” McCabe shrugged about the decisive goal.

“That did happen in Finland and I was fucking fuming on the sideline.

“Tonight’s challenge was a tough one and I thought I was getting booked.

“But then Megan Campbell told me she (Koivisto) got booked and wouldn’t be able to stay on. So I was happy with that.”

The Arsenal playmaker admitted that Ireland planned to exploit a weakness in the veteran visiting goalkeeper.

“We had looked during the week at that kind of back-post area,” she said.

“It’s a dodgy one because their keeper doesn’t want to come out and the back four can’t defend it as well.

“Megan’s ball was brilliant and Lily executed it perfectly, I didn’t know when it was going to drop in the net but was delighted it did.”

A slack start for Ireland in front of a record crowd almost allowed the third-placed team to pounce but some tactical tweaks swayed the contest the way of the hosts.

“We hadn’t got going,” McCabe admitted. “I think it was more so figuring out kind of how to deal with that overload in midfield and I knew we’d get them turned and up the pitch and create.

“We couldn’t get pressure on the ball and I had to cover inside. We didn’t play our best football in the first half but we looked to put it right in the second half.

“Our set-pieces are so dangerous and once we got some rhythm in the second half, I knew we’d turn it on its head.”