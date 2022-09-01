Callum Robinson to undergo medical at Cardiff, Obafemi and Egan linked with moves

Callum Robinson is swapping one Championship club for another by joining Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion.

Confirming the Ireland international’s deadline move today, Baggies boss Steve Bruce said today: "It looks as if Callum is on his way; Cardiff is the one that's agreed the fee.

"We always knew we had to balance the books. I wish him the best of luck if that happens.

“It hasn't gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck - he's a really smashing lad and a great pro."

The 27-year-old, who scored six of his seven international goals in a two-month blitz last year, had been linked with a move between the Championship rivals, including former club Preston North End.

Robinson netted seven goals and earned nine assists in the Championship last season but the recruitment of Jed Wallace and John Swift in the off-season by Bruce restricted him to just four league outings this term, all off the bench.

Some of his international squad members are also set to switch clubs before the window closes at 10pm.

Burnley are in talks with Swansea City to settle on a fee for Michael Obafemi. The Swans likely to land a hefty profit on the €2m they paid to Southampton for the striker just 12 months ago.

John Egan is also in demand. Sheffield United may be top of the Championship but the defensive injury crisis at Leeds United has escalated their interest in the Cork native. Meeting the valuation set by the the Blades, however, will be difficult as Egan is under contract until 2024 and they are anxious to keep him for their promotion bid.